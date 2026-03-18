Versaterm Appoints Andrew Lazarus as Chief Financial Officer

MESA, Ariz., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Versaterm, a leading provider of public safety technology solutions, announced today the appointment of Andrew Lazarus as Chief Financial Officer. Andrew will lead Versaterm's financial and corporate strategy as the company accelerates its growth and expands its platform across the public safety sector.

Andrew Lazarus.

"We are thrilled to welcome Andrew as our new Chief Financial Officer," said Steve Seoane, CEO of Versaterm. "As we scale towards our next phase of growth, having a world-class financial leader that brings expertise in driving operational rigor and optimizing our go-to-market efficiency will ensure that we scale sustainably while maintaining our commitment to product innovation."

With three decades of financial leadership, Andrew brings deep experience guiding SaaS and technology companies serving enterprise and government customers through growth, acquisitions and complex global deployments. His background includes CFO leadership roles supporting large‑scale, mission critical and regulated software platforms, including complex implementations across commercial and international public sector environments. Earlier in his career, he worked in investment banking and holds an MBA in Finance from New York University's Stern School of Business.

"Versaterm has built a best-in-class platform and an outstanding team – I'm excited to help take both to the next level," said Andrew Lazarus, CFO at Versaterm. "There are very few industries where the work translates directly into measurable, real-world impact on what matters most – people's lives and safety. Versaterm is at the heart of that, and I'm looking forward to helping to scale its impact further."

About Versaterm

Versaterm is a global public safety solutions company helping agencies transform their organizations by providing innovative solutions, expertise and an unwavering dedication to customer service. We are on a journey to build a public safety technology platform that will enhance community safety by creating purposeful integrations across the public safety spectrum. We deliver intuitive tools developed for public safety agencies, forensic labs, court systems, schools and other institutions. Our selective growth strategy focuses on improving customer and user workflows for more efficient and effective operations, leading to better service and more just outcomes. For more information, visit versaterm.com, LinkedIn or X.

SOURCE Versaterm