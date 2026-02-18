Versaterm Acquires Aloft to Unlock a New Era of Drones for Public Safety

Integrating Aloft into DroneSense by Versaterm streamlines mission-critical flight operations and authorizations, elevating drones to the center of public safety

MESA, Ariz., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Versaterm, a leading provider of public safety technology solutions, announced today the acquisition of Aloft, the industry-standard in airspace intelligence and flight safety solutions.

Aloft is an FAA-approved Unmanned Service Supplier (USS) that specializes in real-time airspace intelligence and flight authorizations. It powers the vast majority of Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability (LAANC) authorizations in the United States, serving as the backbone for compliant drone operations in complex and restricted airspace.

Aloft's advanced airspace awareness and authorization capabilities will be integrated directly into the DroneSense by Versaterm platform. This will empower agencies to seamlessly manage drone operations, flight authorizations, and regulatory compliance from one platform – elevating drone programs as core operational assets.

"Aloft is a natural complement for DroneSense by Versaterm and will remove blockers our partner agencies face on a day-to-day basis," said Steve Seoane, CEO of Versaterm. "We are significantly accelerating our drone strategy with this acquisition. Integrating Aloft into our DroneSense platform is the pivotal next step in enabling agencies to transform how they both respond and communicate."

Public safety agencies often face fragmented workflows that require manual processes to secure FAA authorization and ensure airspace compliance. Bringing Aloft into DroneSense will enable agencies to operate with the same speed, clarity and confidence as crewed aviation.

"Aloft was built to power the airspace layer of modern drone operations. Joining Versaterm allows us to bring that airspace intelligence to a broader platform serving public safety, critical infrastructure, enterprise, and government operators alike," said Jon Hegranes, Founder and CEO of Aloft.

"Our mission is to put the very best innovations in the hands of our customers," said Matt McDonald, Board Chair at Versaterm. "By integrating Aloft's world-leading technology into our platform, we are reinforcing our commitment to help our partners to keep their communities safe."

In July 2025, Versaterm acquired DroneSense, the industry-leader in drone fleet management and situational awareness. Since October, DroneSense has been integrated into Versaterm's Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) system, allowing public safety agencies to deploy drone flights as seamlessly as dispatching any patrol, fire or emergency medical services (EMS) unit. The addition of Aloft to the platform provides the critical regulatory and compliance layer that will transition drones into a standard part of an agency's daily operations.

About Versaterm

Versaterm is a global public safety solutions company helping agencies transform their organizations by providing innovative solutions, expertise and an unwavering dedication to customer service. We are on a journey to build a public safety technology platform that will enhance community safety by creating purposeful integrations across the public safety spectrum. We deliver intuitive tools developed for public safety agencies, forensic labs, court systems, schools and other institutions. Our selective growth strategy focuses on improving customer and user workflows for more efficient and effective operations, leading to better service and more just outcomes. For more information, visit versaterm.com, LinkedIn or X.

