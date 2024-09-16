Version 3.0 of Hyperledger Fabric, an LF Decentralized Trust Project, Now Available

Milestone Release Delivers BFT, Provides Performance, Speed, Privacy, and More for Enterprise Deployments; Continues Market Leadership as Part of New LF Decentralized Trust

SAN FRANCISCO and VIENNA, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust, the premier open source foundation for decentralized technology ecosystems, announced the general availability of Hyperledger Fabric 3.0, which includes Byzantine Fault Tolerant consensus that delivers true decentralization for enterprise blockchain deployments. Now a project of the newly launched LF Decentralized Trust, Hyperledger Fabric is a modular, enterprise-grade blockchain framework that is optimized for performance, speed, and privacy.

Hyperledger Fabric 3.0 builds on the performance enhancements introduced in version 2.5, the current LTS release. It also offers a powerful new consensus option, Byzantine Fault Tolerant (BFT) ordering service, which increases the resilience and reliability of Hyperledger Fabric networks. Specifically, Fabric 3.0 is the first blockchain platform to leverage the SmartBFT protocol, which is both easy to implement in existing networks and well suited to production enterprise deployments.

With the SmartBFT ordering service, enterprises using Hyperledger Fabric 3.0 are able to continue operations even if nodes are compromised, a critical requirement for fully decentralized systems. Consensus protocols assure that all parties process transactions in the same order, which is what preserves the integrity and consistency of a decentralized system. When a node is compromised (a Byzantine Failure), it can impact integrity and bring the system to a halt. In this release of Fabric, with the integration of the SmartBFT consensus library, enterprises have the option for production-ready protection against such failures.

"Support for Byzantine Fault Tolerance completes one of the early visions for Hyperledger Fabric's unique execute-order-validate modular architecture," said David Enyeart, Hyperledger Fabric Maintainer and Release Manager at IBM. "While peer nodes have always executed and validated transactions in a decentralized fashion, the new support enables various network participants to provide ordering service nodes without having to place trust in any single organization. The new support opens up use cases where resilience and reliability are critical for every aspect of the distributed system."

"Hyperledger Fabric has been a source and center of innovation for enterprise blockchain since the market's earliest days," said Daniela Barbosa, General Manager of Decentralized Technologies at the Linux Foundation and Executive Director of LF Decentralized Trust. "With this 3.0 release, the Fabric community has once again developed powerful new features that are critical for large-scale industry adoption. Around the world, blockchain is quietly moving into the core of enterprise systems. As the market's most mature enterprise DLT platform, Hyperledger Fabric is leading the way, powering a wide range of critical decentralized systems and applications. The impact and innovation of Fabric make it an integral piece to both the enterprise market and the newly formed LF Decentralized Trust."

To support the widespread adoption of Hyperledger Fabric, LF Decentralized Trust also announced that Fujitsu has completed the requirements to become the newest Hyperledger Fabric Certified Service Provider. There are now 16 Certified Service Providers that have the documented expertise to provide support, consulting, professional services, and training for enterprise deployments of Hyperledger Fabric technology.

Additionally, a new training course, Hyperledger Fabric Mastery: Design, Develop and Deploy, will open for registration soon.

Community quotes

"Since 2018, Circulor has pioneered the use of Hyperledger Fabric to build decentralised trust in complex industrial supply chains. To make the energy transition possible, this type of approach and technology is particularly needed in the areas of critical mineral extraction, processing, recycling, and production. Hyperledger Fabric continues to be regarded as the enterprise standard blockchain, and advancements such as these help industrial collaboration, especially in building more resilient, responsible, and sustainable supply chains." - Douglas Johnson-Poensgen, CEO of Circulor

"Hyperledger Fabric v3.0 marks a significant leap forward in enterprise blockchain technology. With the introduction of the Byzantine Fault Tolerant (BFT) ordering service, Espeo Software expects an enhancement in the resilience and security of our DLT solutions. The release reflects the growing maturity and evolution of Hyperledger Fabric and the project ecosystem hosted by LF Decentralized Trust. Here at Espeo Software, we are eager to leverage these advancements to deliver more robust blockchain projects for our clients." - Dominik Zyskowski, Consulting Director, Espeo Software

"At Fujitsu, by operating from several centers of excellence in regions such as Iberia, India, and Japan, we gain a global perspective that allows us to better understand both local businesses and those with international structures. This enables us to offer more accurate and tailored solutions and now we are better equipped than ever to help clients embrace blockchain as a core part of their enterprise strategy. The release of Hyperledger Fabric 3.0 enhances our ability to address the challenges of our clients with cutting-edge blockchain technology, while also allowing us to securely and efficiently integrate blockchain with other technologies such as AI, ML, and IoT, solidifying our role as the ideal partner for their digital transformation on a global scale. Hyperledger Fabric's new features support our mission to deliver scalable, secure, and robust decentralized solutions, making us the ideal partner for organizations looking to integrate blockchain seamlessly into their operations. Together, we are moving toward a future where blockchain enhances every aspect of enterprise systems." - Marcos Carrera, Head of Blockchain & Web3, Fujitsu

"At Hitachi, we've been hands-on in the development and deployment of Hyperledger Fabric since day one. With each new release, Hyperledger Fabric has helped advance the enterprise blockchain market. It is already the backbone for highly-reliable blockchain applications around the world. Now, version 3.0 adds a new, highly anticipated level of resilience that will fuel more applications and wider adoption." - Kei Fukuta, Director of Blockchain Planning Department at Hitachi and LF Decentralized Trust Governing Board Member

"Data integrity and transparency are critical to AI's true scale and adoption. Hyperledger Fabric 3.0 brings robust industrialization for organizations to use blockchain as a data integrity and data trust layer for their AI initiatives. IBM's contribution to the Fabric 3.0 release continues with its commitment to supporting clients to deploy at scale." - Shyam Nagarajan, Global Partner, Responsible AI, IBM Consulting

Oracle customers have been using Hyperledger Fabric as part of the Oracle Blockchain Platform since 2018. Hyperledger Fabric 3.0 is a significant advancement for permissioned enterprise blockchains. As our customers focus on high-value decentralized applications in central bank digital currencies, real-world assets, deposit tokens, and other forms of digital assets, there's greater desire for Byzantine Fault Tolerant consensus support. SmartBFT consensus option enables greater resilience against fraud and malicious attacks, and it couldn't be timelier. This enhanced level of resilience and security will be welcomed in financial services and other industries, and will hasten their adoption of tokenization solutions in permissioned blockchain networks." - Mark Rakhmilevich, vice president, Product Management, Mission-Critical Systems, Oracle

