Versity Invest has become an institutional quality real estate investment and management firm through its recent changes, with a renewed focus on offering investor-centric real estate investment opportunities

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Versity Invest, LLC, (Versity) owners (Blake Wettengel as CEO and Tanya Muro as COO) are adapting to the current capital market's climate with investor-focused institutional changes to their offerings.

Versity Invest Owners Renewed Focus on Investor-Centric Real Estate Investments Tweet this Blake Wettengel, CEO & Founder

Versity is a privately held California based real estate company, with a portfolio north of $1.65BN comprised of both student housing and conventional multi-family properties. Blake and Tanya have been with the firm, and its predecessors since 2015 and 2009 respectively. Prior to assuming the role of CEO in 2018, Blake was the COO and General Counsel for the firm's predecessor. Mrs. Muro assumed the role of COO in 2018 and has worked in the industry for over 20 years with numerous dealer managers and sponsors.

"As a leading sponsor and manager of DST 1031 programs, Versity Invest is committed to providing investor-centric real estate investment opportunities. We have recently made several modifications to our deal structures, including reduced expenses, fair master leases, and waived asset management fees, demonstrating our dedication to delivering exceptional value to our investors." ~ Tanya Muro, Versity Invest COO

Under Blake and Tanya's leadership the firm has taken many steps to grow Versity Invest into an institutional quality real estate investment and management firm. This includes the pending launch of the firm's broker dealer and RIA private perpetual life student housing real estate investment trusts ("REITs") and a forthcoming SEC registered bond product. Further, the firm recently took the next step in its evolution as a leading sponsor and manager Delaware Statutory Trust ("DST") 1031 programs by making several investor centric modifications to its deal structures including; launching 506c offerings, reducing deal related expenses to an institutional level, waiving asset management fees in early years of syndications, structuring master leases that are clear and fair to trust beneficiaries, and providing cost segregation studies for investors should they wish to use them.

Versity Invest employs 65 professionals in its Aliso Viejo, CA corporate offices and has established several verticals including Book & Ladder Property Management Company. Book & Ladder manages most of the firm's portfolio properties and employees over 210 people nationwide.

"At Versity Invest, effective property management is critical to maximizing the performance of our real estate investments. That's why we have an in-house team of 200+ experts dedicated to delivering exceptional value and maintaining high standards of service across the portfolio." ~ Blake Wettengel, Versity Invest CEO

Finally, Tanya and Blake have committed to the level of transparency their investors and partners are looking for with audited financials on the firm and its products, which are available for review upon request.

Blake Wettengel, CEO

Mr. Wettengel is our Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, President, and the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Versity Invest and its affiliated entities. Under Mr. Wettengel's leadership, Versity has grown into a nationally recognized real estate company that has acquired and operated real estate investments valued in excess of $2 billion across the country. During Mr. Wettengel's tenure, he has overseen the acquisition and management of over 30,000 beds of multifamily properties, securing nearly $1.5 billion in debt and equity investments. The firms founded by Mr. Wettengel have received multiple awards including a ranking in the Inc. 500, which recognizes the fastest growing companies in the country. Prior to founding Versity Invest Mr. Wettengel served as the CEO of the Company's predecessor Versity Investments, LLC beginning March of 2018. Between 2015 and 2018, Mr. Wettengel served as COO and General Counsel for the predecessor of Versity Investments. Mr. Wettengel practiced law from 2005 to 2015, specializing in real estate and corporate transactions and related tax and securities matters. Mr. Wettengel received a B.A. with honors from Brigham Young University and a J.D. from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

Tanya Muro, COO

Mrs. Muro is Member of the Board of Directors, Chief Operating Officer, and Co-Founder of Versity Invest and its affiliated entities. As Chief Operating Officer of Versity, Mrs. Muro is responsible for the global operations of the company. With 24 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry, Mrs. Muro has closed nearly $3 billion in real estate investments across the country while receiving multiple awards throughout her tenure. Her leadership focuses on high performance areas while providing outstanding client service and driving profitable revenue growth. Prior to Versity Invest Mrs. Muro served as the COO of the Company's predecessor Versity Investments, LLC beginning March of 2018. Between 2009 and 2018, Mrs. Muro served as Chief Administrative Officer and Vice President for the predecessor of Versity Investments. Mrs. Muro has broad knowledge of regulatory bodies, including FINRA and the SEC, while heading Business Development at multiple firms. Mrs. Muro received a B.A. from Loyola Marymount University.

For more information about Versity Invest, LLC, please contact Tanya Muro at 949-540-9164 or by email at [email protected].

ABOUT VERSITY INVEST

Versity Invest, LLC ("Versity") is a real estate investment company located in Orange County, California. Versity specializes in student housing, multi-family, and opportunistic investments across the US. The company's predecessor was originally founded in 2007 and has matured into an institutional quality investment manager with 39 properties in 19 states with a combined syndicated value of $1.65BN. The firm's product lineup includes Delaware Statutory Trusts ("DSTs"), REITs, and LLCs. The firm employs nearly 300 professionals, including approximately 65 home office professionals in Southern California.

Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, the managing broker-dealer for the Fund and member FINRA/SIPC. Versity Invest (the "Sponsor") and WealthForge are not affiliated. All investments have inherent risks including those risks common in real estate investments. Potential risks relating to the Fund are disclosed in our PPM that must be read by the investor prior to making an investment decision, including the following:

Past performance may not be indicative of future performance, and does not guarantee future performance. The economic success of the Fund will depend upon the results of operations of its properties. Fluctuations in vacancy rates, rent schedules, and operating expenses can adversely affect operating results, financing terms or sale opportunities. No assurance can be given that future cash flow will be sufficient to make the debt service payments on any borrowed funds and also cover capital expenditures or operating expenses. There are risks related to competition from competing properties. The Sponsor is not under any obligation to contribute capital to the Fund. The shares do not represent a diversified investment. There are various conflicts of interest among the Fund, the Sponsor and its affiliates. Shares are illiquid. There are tax risks associated with an investment in the shares. There may be environmental risks related to the properties. Private Placements are speculative. No assurance can be given that shareholders will realize a substantial return (if any) on their investment or that they will not lose their entire investment in the Fund.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Tanya Muro, COO

949-540-9164

[email protected]

versityinvest.com

SOURCE Versity Invest, LLC