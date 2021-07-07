VersusGame Partners with Empire Media Group to Gamify Pop Culture News

Through the partnership, OK! Magazine and Radar Online have launched channels on the VersusGame app with daily live games featured around entertainment, celebrity, and award show content. The publications' websites will also feature links to games running parallel with exclusive coverage. The collaboration positions VersusGame as the leader in pop culture games where readers and fans around the world can monetize on their favorite celebrity, reality TV shows, red carpet events, and more.

"Empire Media Group is constantly looking for new ways to provide immersive, engaging brand experiences for our users,'' states Paul Doussett, CIO and EVP of Business Development for Empire Media Group. "Versus Game platform delivers. Since our launch on the platform in May 2021, we have seen a substantial positive response from new and existing fans of our brands, and we're looking forward to developing our presence on the platform even more in the days to come."

By combining entertainment and technology for consumers, VersusGame brings readers under the EMG umbrella the opportunity to engage globally and profit from their knowledge and predictions.

"I am ecstatic about this partnership with OK! Magazine, Radar Online, and the entirety of Empire Media Group! We are leading the way in pop culture gaming and this is the perfect collaboration for our users and their readers," said John Vitti, CEO of VersusGame "This partnership show the potential of gamification in the entertainment and celebrity world and we couldn't be happier to have EMG join the VersusGame family!"

VersusGame, a pioneer in the prediction market and creator economy, has given away over $17 million in prizes and has received over $12 million in investments.

ABOUT VERSUSGAME

VersusGame is a global entertainment pop culture gaming app where users can put money on trending topics about celebrities, pop culture, sports, entertainment, food, and more. This app is the first of its kind to bring power to the masses and allow consumers to capitalize on their knowledge of mainstream culture. Since its launch in 2019, VersusGame has grown significantly, with over $16 Million in cash prizes ($4 Million of that during the "COVID-19 Era") to more than 7 million players. www.versusgame.com

ABOUT EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP

Empire Media Group, Inc. (EMG) is the new media landscape, where bold and authoritative content meets innovative delivery for passionate audiences. An award-winning, global, and next-generation multi-platform media company, EMG encompasses a powerful portfolio of assets that serve highly engaged audiences through a rich assemblage of content delivery mechanisms: from magazines, live events, and digital media, to video, television, audio, book publishing, and more. EMG's suite of 12 vaunted brands makes it one of the world's largest and most diversified modern media conglomerates, with market share across entertainment, fashion and beauty, luxury, travel, and specialist consumer titles. At EMG, we do not just serve readers; we serve users. Divisions of EMG include television and movie production company Mystify Studios, podcast studio Audology, literary publisher Harland & Wolff Publishing, marketing firm Elevate Strategic, EMG Ventures, and the non-profit foundation, the Institute for Healthy Media Minds, which is focused on creating a positive culture of mental health across the journalism, media, and public relations industries. With these six distinct business units united under a mandate of preeminence in content quality and innovation, EMG is a 360-degree media business that is poised for the future — broadening the reach of storytelling into virtual and augmented reality, programming, e-commerce, immersive events, branded content, innovative advertising solutions, and beyond.

