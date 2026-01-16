Vertafore and NetVU announce Shark Tank investor Daymond John as keynote speaker for Accelerate 2026

The premier InsurTech event for agencies, MGAs, and carriers returns with AI focus and new innovations, hands-on learning, and powerful community connection

DENVER, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore®, the leader in insurance technology, and the Network of Vertafore Users (NetVU) today announced Daymond John as the keynote speaker for Accelerate 2026, taking place April 13–16 at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

John is widely known for his role on ABC's Emmy Award-winning series Shark Tank, where he is celebrating his seventeenth season helping entrepreneurs turn ideas into successful businesses. At Accelerate 2026, he will share perspectives shaped by decades of building and advising brands in highly competitive markets—insights that resonate as insurance professionals navigate new possibilities with AI.

"The insurance industry is evolving fast, and our community is in the middle of that change," said Shyla Lankford, chair of the NetVU Board of Directors and chief operating officer at Lipscomb Insurance. "At this year's conference, we'll explore what's working to build confidence in the AI era. With Daymond as our keynote, we're bringing in a perspective that will challenge all of us to think bigger."

Beyond television, John is a highly influential branding expert, consultant and speaker who advises companies on effective consumer communication through his firm, The Shark Group. He is the CEO and Founder of FUBU, a globally recognized lifestyle brand and fashion industry pioneer, as well as the author of six best-selling books.

As the industry continues to evolve, agencies, MGAs and carriers need practical solutions and a trusted community to uncover smarter ways to work and build stronger relationships. Accelerate 2026 is the place for them to turn AI into action and get hands-on with technology that drives growth and efficiency.

Attendees will see how AI can amplify their expertise and experience how Vertafore innovation is shaping the future of insurance. With peer-led education, product training and real-world use cases, Accelerate delivers the clarity and connections attendees need to move forward with confidence.

"Insurance professionals are stepping into a new era and Accelerate is where they get the tools and insights to thrive," said Rick Warter, chief customer officer at Vertafore. "This year, we're introducing new capabilities and ideas that will help our customers work smarter, serve their clients better and stay ahead of the changes reshaping our industry."

Registration for Accelerate 2026 is open! View the full education agenda, learn more and register today at Accelerate.netvu.org.

