Vertafore recognized by InsurTech100 and PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries

DENVER, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore®, the leader in modern insurance technology, today announced that it has been named to the 2024 InsurTech100 list by research firm FinTech Global. This is Vertafore's second appearance on the prestigious list of the world's most innovative InsurTechs.

The 2024 InsurTech100 list was compiled by a panel of seasoned analysts and industry experts from 2,100 nominations. Winners were selected for solving a significant industry problem or for generating efficiency improvements across the insurance distribution channel. The list is the go-to resource for insurance professionals looking to evaluate the latest digital insurance technologies and those most likely to have a lasting impact on the industry.

Some of the factors that contributed to Vertafore's inclusion on the list:

Best-in-class InsurTech solutions that connect every point of the independent insurance distribution channel.

The introduction of AgencyOne ® , to further its commitment to the Connected Agency, where everyone and everything work as one. AgencyOne is best-of-breed technology in one integrated platform—an industry first.

, to further its commitment to the Connected Agency, where everyone and everything work as one. AgencyOne is best-of-breed technology in one integrated platform—an industry first. Industry-first innovations, like bind capability within PL Rating™.

Investment in initiatives that drive major efficiencies, like Project Impact that will deliver up to two hours of time savings per day per account manager.

An open architecture strategy and more than 60 Orange Partners that complement the core Vertafore technologies the agencies, MGAs and carriers rely on every day.

AgencyZoom shines for insurance agencies

Vertafore also announced that AgencyZoom®, it's best-in-class sales and marketing automation tool for insurance agencies, was named to PropertyCasualty360's Insurance Luminaries Class of 2024 in the Technology Innovation category.

AgencyZoom enables 5,000 agencies and 35,000 users to work more efficiently, increase retention rates and close leads faster. Key factors that set it apart include its ease of use, process automation and tailored dashboards to provide agency leaders visibility into sales performance.

The 2024 PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries were selected by a panel of industry experts based on how impactful their work has been; how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the P&C insurance business; and how committed and dedicated the nominee has been to high ethical standards, service and excellence.

"We're privileged to partner with thousands of agencies, MGAs and carriers to support their success," said Amy Zupon, Vertafore's CEO. "These recognitions reflect the trust our customers place in us to deliver the value and innovations they need to serve their clients and meet their business goals."

Insurance professionals and industry leaders can learn more about Vertafore's product offerings at Accelerate, powered by NetVU, May 6–9, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Accelerate is the industry's first and longest running InsurTech conference.

About Vertafore

As North America's InsurTech leader for 55 years, Vertafore is modernizing and simplifying the insurance life cycle so that our customers can focus on what matters most. Vertafore's solutions provide end-to-end connectivity across the distribution channel, improve the client and agent experience, unlock the power of data, and streamline essential workflows to drive efficiency, productivity, and profitability for independent agencies, MGAs and carriers. For more information about Vertafore, visit www.vertafore.com.

