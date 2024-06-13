Vertafore's Project Impact aims to deliver up to two hours of time savings per day for servicers at independent insurance agencies

InsurTech leader invests in initiative to simplify workflows and drive efficiency for account managers at the heart of agency operations

DENVER, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore®, the leader in modern insurance technology, announces Project Impact, an initiative to deliver technology enhancements and workflow improvements that make the work of account managers, customer service representatives and other core agency staff more efficient.

Over the next two years, Project Impact aims to deliver up to two hours of time savings per day for each servicer through a combination of enhancements from day-to-day activities to major product improvements, with a focus on the most important workflows at an agency.

In the most recent Agency Universe Study, the Big "I" found that more than half of respondents are searching for more operating efficiencies to better service their clients. Project Impact is ultimately expected to deliver up to two hours of savings per day per account manager at independent insurance agencies.

To set the course for Project Impact, Vertafore staff shadowed 98 servicers at independent agencies of all shapes and sizes, observing their day-to-day workflows in AMS360®, Sagitta® and WorkSmart®. From this, the Vertafore team identified opportunities to streamline important workflows and reduce the time spent on routine tasks.

"Project Impact has delivered a partnership experience for us that is markedly different from other software providers," said Michelle Gibson, Senior Vice President, Commercial Lines Operations at Brown & Brown Insurance Services, Inc. "We rely heavily on our agency management system in our day-to-day operations. Vertafore's willingness to spend time with our service staff to understand the challenges in our workflows and act based on feedback has not only helped improve our efficiency and teammate morale, but also strengthened the value we get from our partnership with Vertafore."

Over the next two years, Project Impact will deliver dozens of improvements like:

Simplifying and accelerating the commercial insurance certificate issuance process to reduce handling times and give clients self-service options for complex certificate needs.

Making it easier to understand data-mapping into ACORD forms.

Managing policy data and adding standard models for new specialty lines of business.

Decreasing clicks and reducing the margin of error with smart prefill, third-party data prefill and download enhancements.

"An agency management system is the lifeblood of our insurance agency's day-to-day operation," said Matt Felgendreher, Principal, Insight Risk Management/Correll Insurance Group. "We rely on our partners at Vertafore for comprehensive training, troubleshooting and technical acumen. We've been very impressed with Vertafore's hands-on approach, by using our team's constructive feedback to improve their product offerings. These interactions have empowered our staff and enhanced our user experience."

"Over the past few months, I've had the honor to work with agents throughout the country to hear firsthand about their passion for their work and see how they engage with their technology," said Vijay Muniswamy, Sr. Director, Product Management. "In partnership with our customers, we've identified both quick wins and bigger investments that we'll tackle with Project Impact. By driving real change, we're modernizing solutions to support the real heroes at the center of every agency's success."

