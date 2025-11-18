VertexOne Realigns Executive Team to Advance Customer Experience and Operational Excellence

Keith Ahonen to Lead Operations; Tina Santizo Appointed Chief Client Officer to Strengthen End-to-End Client Success

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VertexOne, a leading provider of cloud software designed to revolutionize the customer experience within the energy and utility industry, today announced key executive realignments to enhance delivery performance and reinforce its commitment to customer success.

Keith Ahonen has been appointed Executive Vice President, Operations, where he will oversee VertexOne's deployment and delivery functions to ensure consistent execution, quality, and scalability across client engagements.

Tina Santizo has been named Chief Client Officer (CCO), a new role designed to unify the company's long-term customer journey, including training, client success, and retention, under a cohesive strategy focused on value realization and long-term relationships.

"These moves are about deepening our focus on the customer journey within VertexOne," said Andrew Jornod, CEO of VertexOne. "Keith and Tina bring complementary strengths of operational discipline and customer-first leadership that together will strengthen how we deliver and support success for our clients."

Ahonen, an energy and utility industry veteran with more than 25 years of operational expertise, joined VertexOne following its 2024 acquisition of Accelerated Innovations, where he served as Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Ahonen will focus on enhancing deployment processes, knowledge sharing, and delivery performance to help client achieve faster, more reliable outcomes.

"Operational excellence is the foundation of great customer experience," Ahonen said. "Our clients depend on us to deliver consistency and quality at every stage of implementation. My focus is ensuring we set that standard."

Santizo, who previously served as Chief Operating Officer, has been a central force in advancing client advocacy across VertexOne. As CCO, she will lead efforts to strengthen client engagement, ensuring every client realizes measurable value from their VertexOne investment.

"Tina has always led with the client at the center," Jornod said. "Formalizing her role as Chief Client Officer underscores our commitment to bringing that focus under strategic, unified leadership."

"A client's experience with us is a continuous journey," Santizo said. "This new role allows us to take a more holistic view of that, connecting insights, training, support, and renewals to create seamless, value-driven experiences for our clients."

