VertexOne Strengthens Support for C&I Energy Suppliers with Dual Go-Lives

DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VertexOne, a leading provider of cloud software designed to revolutionize the customer experience within the energy and utility industry, announced today that two energy supply companies, electric and natural gas supplier, Eastern Power & Gas, LLC, and Brooklyn based, Buy Energy Direct, have each successfully migrated and have gone live with VertexOne's leading billing and customer information system (CIS), VXretail, and electronic data interchange (EDI) solution, VXexchange.

The migration marks a significant milestone for each company, as both report that since switching over to VertexOne's retail platforms they've seen dramatic improvements in functionality, streamlined operations, and have gained greater visibility into their businesses.

"It's a platform that positions us to scale and deliver even greater value to our customers." - Mour Laham, COO of Buy Energy Direct Post this

Joe Jajati, CEO of Eastern Power & Gas, which supplies electricity and natural gas to commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, and Florida, said the ability to handle the company's complex billing needs for its large C&I customers was a driving force in choosing VertexOne.

"Serving large commercial and industrial customers comes with unique challenges, especially when it comes to billing. VertexOne gives us the reliability and flexibility we need to simplify that process and support our growth," Jajati said.

Mour Laham, COO of Buy Energy Direct, which serves electric C&I customers in New York, echoed that sentiment and emphasized the operational impact of the switch.

"Since going live with VXretail and VXexchange, we've been able to automate the entire customer lifecycle, cut operational costs, and significantly improve customer satisfaction," Laham said. "It's a platform that positions us to scale and deliver even greater value to our customers."

Ananda Goswami, VertexOne Senior Vice President of Sales Strategy, said the successful migrations of both companies demonstrates VertexOne's versatility in serving both electric and natural gas suppliers with complex C&I customer bases.

"Our ability to support energy suppliers across different commodities and markets, while providing the robust functionality they need to grow and transform their businesses, is what sets us apart," Goswami said. "These go-lives further demonstrate VertexOne's ability to deliver solutions that meet the evolving needs of energy suppliers in competitive deregulated markets underscoring its role as a trusted partner in supporting business growth, customer engagement, and the transition to more flexible and data-driven energy services.

For more on VertexOne's EDI CIS/Billing System for Retail Energy, visit: vertexone.ai/products/vxretail

About VertexOne

VertexOne is the leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions, powering the next generation of customer experience for utilities, energy retailers and energy transition providers. With more than 30 years of experience and 400 customers in the cloud, we capitalize on our deep expertise to provide a wide range of innovative solutions for digital transformation, revenue optimization and data-driven efficiency operations surrounding the customer. We empower our clients to deliver a compelling customer experience, reduce costs to serve, increase operational efficiency and improve customer satisfaction. For more information on how VertexOne allows you to enhance the digital customer experience, improve revenue management and leverage data analytics, visit vertexone.ai.

Eastern Power & Gas

Eastern Power & Gas is an energy supplier providing electricity and natural gas to commercial and industrial customers across Ohio and Florida. The company's complimentary rate analysis service delivers a precise evaluation of each customer's energy usage, uncovering opportunities for substantial savings. By aligning with client priorities—whether focused on immediate cost reductions or long-term price stability—Eastern Power & Gas is committed to securing competitive products and rates that optimize energy spend and drive sustainable value for businesses.

Buy Energy Direct

Buy Energy Direct empowers businesses across New York to take control of their energy choices. As a trusted electricity supplier, the company offers commercial customers the opportunity to purchase their power directly rather than through the local utility. Thousands of New York businesses choose Buy Energy Direct for its competitive pricing, fixed-rate stability, and renewable energy options. Whether driven by cost savings, budget certainty, or sustainability goals, customers count on Buy Energy Direct to deliver flexible, transparent, and dependable energy solutions that meet their unique needs.

MEDIA

Lynn Steinberg

VertexOne

[email protected]

SOURCE VertexOne