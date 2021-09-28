Vertica Announces General Availability of Vertica Accelerator

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vertica announced the general availability of its new unified software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering, Vertica Accelerator. Running on AWS, Vertica Accelerator delivers the high-performance and scalable analytics as well as end-to-end, in-database machine learning to organizations that require the right level of resourcing, management, and control for each analytical use case – all built on the new Vertica 11 Unified Analytics Platform.

"In a race to becoming more data-driven, companies are adopting cloud-based managed services to run their analytics, but they are shocked by the lack of control and skyrocketing bills," says Colin Mahony, GM and SVP of Vertica, Micro Focus. "Vertica Accelerator delivers the fastest analytics as a service to organizations with complete control – customers leverage their own negotiated pricing with AWS and get to determine their performance levels based on their needs while also leveraging Vertica's built-in auto-scaling to avoid bill shock."

Vertica Accelerator runs on AWS public cloud infrastructure in a customer's own AWS account, providing the ability to preserve all negotiated pricing and committed spend while automating the setup and management of the Vertica environment. Following through on the commitment to deliver one unified analytics platform for any deployment model, Vertica Accelerator includes all of the core functionality that customers trust – from advanced analytical functions including time series, pattern matching, geospatial, and in-database end-to-end machine learning – with the performance and scale that powers the most data-driven companies around the world.

"Not all Data Warehouse as a Service offerings are created equal and it's important to do your research to be aware of those that have unpredictable pricing, hardware mark-up, and ease-of-use tradeoffs for giving up control that results in surprisingly high bills," says William McKnight, President, McKnight Consulting Group. "Vertica Accelerator runs in a customer-provisioned cloud account, so that all data and compute resources are on your cloud account. Vertica experts can directly communicate with your database, providing tuning, monitoring, and upgrades. And you keep control over data and can fully apply a security and compliance model."

Highlights and benefits of Vertica Accelerator include:

Analytics that scales – As your data and analysis needs grow – more users, more use cases, more data – Vertica Accelerator grows with you.

– As your data and analysis needs grow – more users, more use cases, more data – Vertica Accelerator grows with you. Faster analysis – Finish queries in seconds or minutes, not hours. Accomplish analytics use cases you thought impossible.

– Finish queries in seconds or minutes, not hours. Accomplish analytics use cases you thought impossible. Easy administration – All upgrades, backups, and installation are handled for you via the Vertica management plane – designed, built, and maintained by Vertica experts – so that you can focus on your analytics and machine learning.

– All upgrades, backups, and installation are handled for you via the Vertica management plane – designed, built, and maintained by Vertica experts – so that you can focus on your analytics and machine learning. Availability Zone (AZ) failover and automatic node recovery – Spend more time getting value from your data and less time with administration as you scale to more use cases and higher data volumes with fewer resources.

– Spend more time getting value from your data and less time with administration as you scale to more use cases and higher data volumes with fewer resources. Autoscaling and Auto Scheduling – Ramp up compute automatically, but with user-defined guardrails to avoid high surprise bills.

– Ramp up compute automatically, but with user-defined guardrails to avoid high surprise bills. Data democratization – Get database access for all analysts and data scientists without worrying that other workloads will slow you down.

– Get database access for all analysts and data scientists without worrying that other workloads will slow you down. No extra charges – Move from traditional BI to advanced analytics like geospatial, time series, or machine learning without paying extra.

– Move from traditional BI to advanced analytics like geospatial, time series, or machine learning without paying extra. Freedom to negotiate – Use your negotiated discounts, savings plans, and reserved instances set up on your secure AWS account.

– Use your negotiated discounts, savings plans, and reserved instances set up on your secure AWS account. Onboarding service with Vertica experts – Vertica experts provide you with a personalized onboarding experience to ensure you get the most out of your analytics experience, including cross-account linking and ongoing monitoring and upgrades.

Additional Information

To evaluate Vertica Accelerator, request a free, 7-day trial at www.vertica.com/accelerator.

To learn more about Vertica on Twitter, please follow @VerticaUnified and join Vertica on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Vertica

The core analytical platform within the Micro Focus software portfolio, Vertica is the Unified Analytics Platform, based on a massively scalable architecture with the broadest set of analytical capabilities and end-to-end in-database machine learning. Vertica enables many customers – from Philips to The Trade Desk to MassMutual to many others – to easily apply these powerful functions to the largest and most demanding analytical workloads, arming businesses and its customers with predictive business insights faster than any data analytical platform in the market. Vertica provides its Unified Analytics Platform across all major public clouds and on-premises data centers and integrates data in cloud object storage.

Contact: Lauren Warble, [email protected]

SOURCE Micro Focus

