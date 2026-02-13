Vertical Bridge Completes $1.94 Billion Asset-backed Securitization

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical Bridge REIT, LLC ("Vertical Bridge" or "the Company"), the largest private owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in the United States, today announced that it successfully issued $1.94 billion of tower revenue notes secured by a geographically diverse portfolio of 10,425 tower sites across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington D.C. The offering, led by Barclays as the structuring agent, marks the eleventh successful asset-backed securities (ABS) financing by Vertical Bridge since 2016.

"The success of our 2026-1 issuance reflects the strength, stability, and continued growth of Vertical Bridge's platform," said Ron Bizick, President and CEO. "Achieving the largest ABS transaction in our company's history, and the largest tower ABS issuance ever, demonstrates the trust investors place in our portfolio, our performance, and our long-term strategy."

The final order book comprised 78 unique investors who placed orders across the four classes of notes, including 41 new investors to the Vertical Bridge ABS platform. The Company achieved several milestones with this issuance:

Largest-ever ABS issuance by Vertical Bridge and the largest ABS issuance in the tower sector

First-of-its-kind Single-B rated tranche in tower ABS history

"We appreciate the Barclays team for their leadership and thoughtful structuring of this transaction, which reinforces the market's confidence in our business model," said Tom Guard, Chief Financial Officer. "Vertical Bridge has earned that confidence by consistently demonstrating the strength of our assets, the resilience of our platform, and our critical role in meeting the accelerating demand for wireless connectivity."

About Vertical Bridge

Vertical Bridge REIT, LLC, is the largest private owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in the United States and has a nationwide portfolio of over 18,000 towers. The company provides build-to-suit and colocation solutions to the telecommunications industry.

In 2020, Vertical Bridge became the first tower company in the world to achieve the CarbonNeutral® company certified status and has been recertified every year since. For more information, please visit www.verticalbridge.com.

SOURCE Vertical Bridge