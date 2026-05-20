Vertical Pharmaceuticals Partners with Medfinder to Help Patients Find Relexxii® During Ongoing ADHD Medication Shortages

Collaboration offers patients prescribed Relexxii access to Medfinder's pharmacy search service at no cost

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical Pharmaceuticals, an Alora Pharmaceuticals company, has proudly partnered with Medfinder, an AI-enabled medication locating service, to help patients prescribed Relexxii (methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablets) more easily locate pharmacies that report available inventory or the ability to order their prescribed strength during the ongoing ADHD medication shortage.1

Locate RELEXXII at a pharmacy near you with Medfinder.

Pharmacy availability of stimulant medications has fluctuated in recent years, creating challenges for patients and care partners seeking uninterrupted access to prescribed treatment. Through this partnership, patients prescribed Relexxii may use Medfinder's pharmacy search service at no cost to help reduce time and effort in locating available inventory.

Supporting Patients During ADHD Medication Supply Challenges

According to the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP) and American Psychiatric Association (APA), families across the country have reported difficulty locating pharmacies with available ADHD stimulant medications.2 In some cases, families and care partners may spend hours contacting multiple pharmacies to check inventory, only to find availability changes before a prescription can be filled.2

Relexxii is available to pharmacies nationwide and may be ordered by pharmacies in the prescribed strength, even if not currently stocked. Pharmacy ordering practices and product availability may vary by location. As with all prescription medications, patients should consult their healthcare provider to understand the appropriate treatment options for their individual needs, including the benefits and risks associated with those treatments.

Helping Reduce the Burden of Pharmacy Search

"We recognize how disruptive medication access challenges can be for families managing ADHD," said Shannon Faught, Chief Commercial Officer, Alora Pharmaceuticals. "Our partnership with Medfinder is one way we are working to help patients access Relexxii when prescribed by their healthcare provider."

"We started Medfinder after experiencing firsthand how difficult it can be to find a prescribed medication in stock," said Peter Daggett, Co-Founder & CEO of Medfinder. "Our goal is to help reduce the time, uncertainty, and frustration involved in locating a pharmacy that can fill a prescription. Through this partnership, Relexxii patients can access that support at no cost."

How the Relexxii + Medfinder Partnership Works

Patients and care partners looking for Relexxii in-stock may use Medfinder at no cost to:

Identify pharmacies that report available inventory or the ability to order the prescribed strength

Reduce time spent contacting or visiting pharmacy locations

Once a pharmacy confirms it can fill the prescription or order the prescribed strength, patients or care partners coordinate directly with their healthcare provider to send the prescription to the selected pharmacy for fulfillment.

Since launching the partnership, Medfinder has processed over 18,000 Relexxii pharmacy stock checks. Patients, care partners and prescribers can learn more about the program by visiting the Relexxii Medfinder resource page.

About Relexxii®

For more information about Relexxii extended-release methylphenidate for the treatment of ADHD please visit relexxii.com. See below for Important Safety Information or visit relexxii.com/isi. For full Prescribing Information, including BOXED WARNING, visit relexxii.com/pi. For U.S. residents only.

About Medfinder

Medfinder is an AI-enabled medication locating service that helps patients and care partners identify pharmacies that report available inventory for prescribed medications, helping reduce the time and effort required to search across multiple pharmacy locations. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About Alora Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, Alora Pharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company driven by a commitment to quality, reliability, and affordability. Alora Pharmaceuticals is the parent company of seven specialty pharmaceutical and pharmaceutical manufacturing companies with facilities in Texas and Georgia. The Alora family of companies includes Acella Pharmaceuticals, Avion Pharmaceuticals, Neuvosyn Laboratories, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, Sovereign Pharmaceuticals, Trigen Laboratories, and Vertical Pharmaceuticals. With more than 550 employees, the Alora family of companies is proud to manufacture medicines in the United States, supporting domestic production, supply chain resilience, and patient access to affordable treatments.

INDICATION & IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION, INCLUDING BOXED WARNING

INDICATION

RELEXXII is a central nervous system (CNS) stimulant indicated for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in adults (up to the age of 65 years) and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older. RELEXXII is not recommended for use in children under 6 years of age as higher plasma exposure may lead to a higher incidence of adverse reactions.

WARNING: ABUSE, MISUSE, AND ADDICTION

See full prescribing information for complete boxed warning. RELEXXII has a high potential for abuse and misuse, which can lead to the development of a substance use disorder, including addiction. Misuse and abuse of CNS stimulants, including RELEXXII, can result in overdose and death. Before prescribing RELEXXII, assess each patient's risk for abuse, misuse, and addiction.

Educate patients and their families about these risks, proper storage of the drug, and proper disposal of any unused drug.

Throughout treatment, reassess each patient's risk and frequently monitor for signs and symptoms of abuse, misuse, and addiction.

RELEXXII is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to methylphenidate or other components of RELEXXII.

RELEXXII is contraindicated in patients with concurrent treatment of monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI) or using MAOI within the preceding 14 days.

Risks to Patients with Serious Cardiac Disease: Avoid use in patients with known structural cardiac abnormalities, cardiomyopathy, serious cardiac arrhythmias, coronary artery disease, or serious cardiac disease.

Increased Blood Pressure and Heart Rate: Monitor blood pressure and pulse. Monitor all RELEXXII-treated patients for hypertension and tachycardia.

Psychiatric Adverse Reactions: Prior to initiating RELEXXII, screen patients for risk factors for developing a manic episode. If new psychotic or manic symptoms occur, consider discontinuing RELEXXII.

Priapism: If abnormally sustained or frequent and painful erections occur, patients should seek immediate medical attention.

Peripheral Vasculopathy, including Raynaud's Phenomenon: Careful observation for digital changes is necessary during RELEXXII treatment. Further clinical evaluation (e.g., rheumatology referral) may be appropriate for patients who develop signs or symptoms of peripheral vasculopathy.

Long-Term Suppression of Growth in Pediatric Patients: Closely monitor growth (height and weight) in pediatric patients. Pediatric patients not growing or gaining weight as expected may need to have their treatment interrupted.

Gastrointestinal Obstruction: Avoid use with preexisting GI narrowing.

Acute Angle Closure Glaucoma: RELEXXII treated patients considered at risk for acute angle closure glaucoma (e.g., patients with significant hyperopia) should be evaluated by an ophthalmologist.

Increased Intraocular Pressure (IOP) and Glaucoma: Prescribe RELEXXII to patients with open-angle glaucoma or abnormally increased IOP only if the benefit of treatment is considered to outweigh the risk. Closely monitor patients with a history of increased IOP or open angle glaucoma.

Motor and Verbal Tics, and Worsening of Tourette's Syndrome: Before initiating RELEXXII, assess the family history and clinically evaluate patients for tics or Tourette's syndrome. Regularly monitor patients for the emergence or worsening of tics or Tourette's syndrome. Discontinue treatment if clinically appropriate.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Concomitant use of Monoamine oxidase Inhibitor's (MAOIs) and CNS stimulants can cause hypertensive crisis. Potential outcomes include death, stroke, myocardial infarction, aortic dissection, ophthalmological complications, eclampsia, pulmonary edema, and renal failure. Do not administer RELEXXII concomitantly with MAOIs or within 14 days after discontinuing MAOI treatment.

RELEXXII may decrease the effectiveness of drugs used to treat hypertension. Monitor blood pressure and adjust the dosage of the antihypertensive drug as needed.

Concomitant use of halogenated anesthetics and RELEXXII may increase the risk of sudden blood pressure and heart rate increase during surgery. Avoid use of RELEXXII in patients being treated with anesthetics on the day of surgery.

Combined use of methylphenidate with risperidone when there is a change in dosage of either or both medications, may increase the risk of extrapyramidal symptoms (EPS). Monitor patients on RELEXII for signs of EPS with concomitant use of risperidone with associated changes in dosage.

You may report side effects to Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC at 1-800-444-5164 or to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

For full Prescribing Information, including BOXED WARNING, visit relexxii.com/pi.

Individual depicted is a model used for illustrative purposes only.

Relexxii® is a registered trademark of Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC.

Medfinder is a trademark of Insito Health.

REFERENCES: 1. U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Drug Shortages Database (methylphenidate hydrochloride tablet, extended release shortage information). Available at: https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/drugshortages/. Accessed May 1, 2026. 2. American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry; American Psychiatric Association. Ongoing stimulant medication shortages [letter to Administrator Anne Milgram, Drug Enforcement Administration]. March 24, 2023.

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SOURCE Alora Pharmaceuticals, LLC