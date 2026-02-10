LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertice, the integrated intelligent procurement platform, has been recognized as the overall market leader in the Lionfish Tech Advisors Report for Evaluating SaaS Procurement and Management Platforms - 2026. The report, which evaluates nine major vendors, identifies Vertice as the top-performing solution for "Customer Satisfaction," "Market Velocity," and "Product Functionality & Usability," validating its position as the preferred choice for enterprises seeking to optimize software spend and streamline procurement orchestration.

Chart showing Vertice as the market leader in the 2026 Lionfish Tech Advisors Report. Vertice is positioned in the top-right corner, indicating the highest scores for Product Functionality, Usability, and Customer Satisfaction compared to competitors Vendr, Tropic, and Zylo. Vertice platform dashboard displaying SaaS spend analytics. Screen shows $2.2 million in total savings, a 25% average savings rate, and a timeline of software contract renewals for tools like Slack, Google, and Figma.

Key Report Findings

Vertice achieved the highest scores in both "Customer Satisfaction" and "Product Functionality & Usability," surpassing legacy competitors including Vendr, Tropic, and Zylo. Market Momentum: While the wider sector faced retrenchment - with competitors Vendr and Tropic reducing headcount by 39% and 6% respectively - Vertice grew its headcount by 163% over the last two years.

While the wider sector faced retrenchment - with competitors Vendr and Tropic reducing headcount by 39% and 6% respectively - Vertice grew its headcount by 163% over the last two years.

The report highlights Vertice's "integrated platform" strategy, which uniquely combines SaaS management, procurement orchestration, and cloud optimization, resulting in the "highest achieved savings rate" among evaluated vendors.

"The SaaS procurement market has shifted from simple cost reduction to strategic orchestration," said Rob Smith, CEO at Lionfish Tech Advisors. "Vertice has emerged as the clear leader by delivering an integrated platform that not only optimizes spend but fundamentally improves how enterprises manage the entire software lifecycle. Their ability to combine deep data insights with flexible workflow automation makes them the top overall offering for modern procurement teams."

Unlike marketplace-focused competitors that rely on reseller agreements, Vertice was praised for its "dedicated buyer" model and unbiased data intelligence. The report notes that this approach allows Vertice to deliver superior savings outcomes without the conflict of interest inherent in reseller models.

About Vertice: Vertice is the intelligent procurement platform built for the modern enterprise. Our agentic workflows, AI insights, and expert buyers empower finance and procurement teams across 30+ countries to buy smarter and scale faster.

Customers use Vertice's platform to review, analyze, and negotiate purchases with greater confidence. In the software category alone, Vertice processes over $10bn in spend and has a track record of delivering 20% savings and halving procurement cycles.

To download the full 2026 Lionfish Tech Advisors Report, visit the Vertice website.

