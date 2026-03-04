Vertiv and Generate Capital Collaborate to Accelerate Data Center Capacity with Complete Power and Cooling Infrastructure

New Bring Your Own Power & Cooling (BYOP&C) ecosystem collaboration combines Vertiv's converged power and cooling infrastructure with Generate's financing, ownership, and operating model

COLUMBUS, Ohio and SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, and Generate Capital, PBC ("Generate"), a leading infrastructure investment platform, today announced a strategic collaboration to deliver complete Bring Your Own Power & Cooling (BYOP&C) solutions for data centers across the United States.

Vertiv | Generate

The collaboration is designed to help data center operators accelerate capacity deployment in power-constrained markets by combining Vertiv's power train, thermal chain and services capabilities with Generate's infrastructure financing, asset ownership and operational expertise. Together, Vertiv and Generate will offer an integrated path to near-term on-site power deployment while preserving long-term optionality for utility interconnection.

As AI and high-density compute demand increase, many operators face a dual constraint: grid connection delays and high upfront infrastructure capital requirements. This collaboration addresses both by aligning technology, delivery, and financing into a single deployment model intended to reduce time-to-operation and improve project execution confidence. Initial deployments will target North American markets with constrained grid access, with configurations that may include reciprocating engines, turbines, fuel cells, pre-engineered integrated cooling, battery energy storage, and alternative energy systems.

How the collaboration works:

Vertiv will provide integrated power and cooling infrastructure, including modular, fully converged building blocks designed to shorten design cycles, standardize deployment, and support repeatable execution.

Generate will provide project financing, asset ownership, operations and maintenance, and flexible commercial structures that support near-term deployment and future transition to grid-connected utility service.

Customer benefits:

Faster Time-to-Capacity. Pre-engineered infrastructure and coordinated delivery help to accelerate deployment schedules in grid-constrained markets.

Pre-engineered infrastructure and coordinated delivery help to accelerate deployment schedules in grid-constrained markets. Capital-Light Infrastructure Deployment . Generate's financing and ownership model reduces or eliminates upfront customer infrastructure investment requirements.

. Generate's financing and ownership model reduces or eliminates upfront customer infrastructure investment requirements. Grid Transition Optionality . Customers can deploy on-site power now and maintain flexibility to transition to utility power as grid capacity becomes available.

. Customers can deploy on-site power now and maintain flexibility to transition to utility power as grid capacity becomes available. Resiliency by Design . On-site generation can remain a strategic resilience asset even after utility interconnection.

. On-site generation can remain a strategic resilience asset even after utility interconnection. Lifecycle Execution Support. Customers benefit from Generate's infrastructure operating capabilities and Vertiv™ Services global support network across deployment and operations.

"This collaboration expands Vertiv's Bring Your Own Power & Cooling strategy by combining converged physical infrastructure with the financing and ownership models to enable our customers to achieve a faster time to token," said Scott Armul, chief product and technology officer at Vertiv. "By integrating Vertiv's comprehensive power, thermal, and services capabilities with Generate's capital and operational model, we can help customers overcome grid constraints and bring critical capacity online with greater speed and certainty."

"As AI-driven demand accelerates, customers need more than equipment, they need a deployable infrastructure model," said David Crane, CEO of Generate. "Our collaboration with Vertiv combines proven power and cooling infrastructure with flexible financing, ownership, and operations to help customers deploy faster, manage capital efficiently, and preserve long-term grid transition options."

This collaboration marks a further expansion of Vertiv's BYOP&C ecosystem, building on recently announced collaborations with Caterpillar and Solar Turbines to help customers deploy optimized data center infrastructure at scale in constrained power environments.

For more information about Vertiv's end-to-end power and cooling solutions, visit vertiv.com/BYOPC. For more information about the Generate infrastructure investment platform, visit GenerateCapital.com.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers' vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

About Generate Capital

Generate Capital is an investor and operator building reliable and affordable energy solutions to customers for over a decade. Founded in 2014, Generate focuses on accelerating the energy transition by helping large energy users access power and connection faster in a grid constrained world. The firm supports data centers and other power-intensive facilities with multi-technology scalable energy infrastructure solutions, combining deep investment expertise with hands-on operating capabilities. Since inception, Generate has raised more than $16 bn in capital and built a proven track record across critical infrastructure assets.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27 of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements are only a prediction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Readers are referred to Vertiv's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other important risk factors concerning Vertiv and its operations. Vertiv is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

