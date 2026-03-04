Vertiv to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, today announced it is participating in an upcoming investor conference in March.

Giordano Albertazzi, Chief Executive Officer, and Craig Chamberlin, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at 8:05 a.m. Eastern time.

A live webcast of the event and any related presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of Vertiv's website at investors.vertiv.com. A recording of the event will also be available for 30 days following the webcast at investors.vertiv.com.

About Vertiv Holdings Co

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers' vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

