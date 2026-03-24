Vertiv Announces Expansion of Manufacturing Capacity Spanning Infrastructure Solutions, Power, and Rack Systems, to Meet Rising Demand

New and expanded Americas manufacturing facilities to support high-density applications with solutions to drive speed of deployment and scalable infrastructure.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, today announced four new or expanding manufacturing facilities in the Americas, growing the company's production capacity for infrastructure solutions, power management, and integrated cabinets. As data center operators focus on scaling quickly and time to first token speed, Vertiv is uniquely positioned to help meet the rapidly evolving infrastructure and services requirements for AI factories, through its focus on innovation and manufacturing footprint.

Vertiv expands production capacity for infrastructure solutions, power management, and integrated cabinets to meet rising demand for scalable systems that drive speed of deployment.

"Vertiv sees AI as a long-term, secular trend, and we are accelerating our capacity expansions to anticipate the continued growth in demand," said Vertiv CEO Giordano (Gio) Albertazzi. "Today's announcement represents the most recent steps in our continuous capacity planning and deployment approach, as we further increase our regional and global footprint. We remain committed to our strategy of delivering future-ready, high-density solutions that enable our customers to plan confidently for multiple generations of compute ahead."

In South Carolina, two additional manufacturing facilities focus on Vertiv™ infrastructure solutions technologies vital to data center deployment speed and are expected to increase regional capacity by ~7x when fully ramped. Vertiv™ integrated power modules are complete modular power infrastructure that can speed deployment of power systems by up to 50% over traditional builds, while Vertiv™ SmartRun converged, prefabricated white space infrastructure solution is designed to greatly accelerate and optimize data center white space fit-out. Vertiv SmartRun is delivered as a unified system for high-density busway, liquid cooling piping, networking, and containment, with on-site deployment time up to 85% faster than traditional methods.

Vertiv's racks and containment business in Pennsylvania launched an additional facility to increase manufacturing capacity of cabinets with integrated cooling systems for AI applications in high-density data centers. These cabinets enable simplified, repeatable, and accelerated deployment compared to traditional onsite integration.

An expansion in Mexicali, Mexico is anticipated to increase regional capacity by ~45% for power conversion, conditioning and distribution technologies for high-density AI applications and more traditional loads.

Vertiv's innovation and portfolio strategy reflects the demands of the AI revolution, which requires infrastructure that works as one integrated system. From grid to chip and chip to heat reuse, Vertiv delivers end-to-end infrastructure where power, cooling, IT, and services operate in unison and are built for multiple compute generations ahead. Backed by the recent regional manufacturing capacity and an industry-leading end-to-end portfolio, Vertiv is enabling customers to deploy efficiently and scale seamlessly.

For more information on Vertiv's end-to-end power and cooling systems and services, innovative infrastructure solutions, and validated AI reference designs, visit Vertiv.com.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers' vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27 of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements are only a prediction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Readers are referred to Vertiv's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other important risk factors concerning Vertiv and its operations. Vertiv is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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SOURCE Vertiv Holdings Co