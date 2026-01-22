Vertiv Announces New AI-Powered Predictive Maintenance Service for Modern Data Centers and AI Factories

Vertiv™ Next Predict is a new AI-powered, managed service that combines field expertise and advanced machine learning algorithms to anticipate issues before they occur.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, today announced the launch of Vertiv™ Next Predict, an AI-powered managed service that fundamentally transforms data center maintenance. Moving beyond traditional time-based and reactive models, the service industrializes operations by analyzing asset behavior before risks materialize. Vertiv Next Predict is the latest advancement in Vertiv's integrated AI infrastructure portfolio, designed to deliver predictive intelligence across power, cooling, and IT systems—creating a unified, resilient foundation for AI-driven data centers.

Vertiv™ Next Predict managed service leverages AI-based technology to deliver predictive intelligence across power, cooling, and IT systems.

As AI workloads reshape the data center landscape, facilities require improved visibility and control across critical infrastructure to maintain operational continuity and performance at scale. Implementing advanced analytics and predictive maintenance strategies helps organizations address these challenges and maintain consistent performance across distributed environments.

"Data center operators need innovative technologies to stay ahead of potential risks, as compute intensity rises and infrastructures evolve," said Ryan Jarvis, vice president of the global services business unit at Vertiv. "Vertiv Next Predict helps data centers unlock uptime, shifting maintenance from traditional calendar-based routines to a proactive, data-driven strategy. We move from assumptions to informed decisions, by continuously monitoring equipment condition and enabling risk mitigation before potential impacts to operations."

Vertiv Next Predict leverages AI-based anomaly detection to continuously analyze operating conditions and identify deviations from expected behaviors at an early stage, and a predictive algorithm that assesses potential operational impact to determine risk and prioritize response. Root cause analysis then isolates the contributing factors to support efficient and targeted resolution. Based on system data and the specific operational context, prescriptive actions are defined and carried through to execution, with corrective measures performed by qualified Vertiv™ Services personnel.

Engineered for versatility and future growth, Vertiv™ Next Predict currently supports a broad and expanding range of Vertiv™ power and cooling platforms—including battery energy storage solutions (BESS) and liquid cooling components. More importantly, the service is designed with scalability in mind, to enable seamless integration with future data center technologies as part of a unified, grid-to-chip service architecture. This forward-looking approach means customers can adopt Vertiv Next Predict today, with the knowledge that it can evolve alongside their infrastructure needs.

The Vertiv Services organization has decades of service experience in critical digital infrastructure, a global network of Vertiv-trained technicians, and AI-powered analytics.

For more information about Vertiv Next Predict or Vertiv's end-to-end power and thermal management solutions—including Vertiv™ OneCore scalable prefabricated data center infrastructure solution, Vertiv™ SmartRun modular overhead IT infrastructure system and Vertiv's expanding portfolio for AI and high-density workloads—visit Vertiv.com.

