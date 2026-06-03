Vertiv Expands Fluid Management Services to Help Reduce Water Use During Data Center Fluid System Commissioning

The Vertiv™ PurgeRite™ NearZero™ service combines engineered mechanical flushing, water recycling, treatment, and continuous monitoring to support cleaner closed-loop hydronic systems

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, today introduced the Vertiv™ PurgeRite™ NearZero™, a fluid management service designed to reduce the water, wastewater, and hauling requirements associated with commissioning closed-loop hydronic systems in data centers and other mission-critical environments in North America.

Vertiv™ PurgeRite™ NearZero™ helps reduce water consumption, wastewater generation, and hauling needs during data center commissioning by combining engineered flushing, water treatment, and closed-loop recycling.

As AI and high-density deployments increase the complexity of primary and secondary fluid networks, data center operators face growing challenges related to water sourcing, discharge restrictions, system cleanliness, and commissioning predictability. Building on PurgeRite's specialized expertise in mechanical flushing, purging, filtration, and fluid-system commissioning, Vertiv is expanding its services portfolio to help customers address these challenges while supporting reliable system startup.

The patent-pending Vertiv PurgeRite NearZero service combines engineered flush-planning, mechanical flushing, water treatment, filtration, reverse osmosis, and continuous water-quality monitoring to recycle flushing water throughout the commissioning process. This approach helps minimize the volume of water that must be sourced, hauled, discharged, or disposed of while supporting cleanliness and passivation requirements for closed-loop hydronic systems.

"As data centers move to higher-density architectures, fluid networks are becoming more critical to deployment speed, system cleanliness, and long-term reliability," said Ron Bednar, senior vice president of services, Americas at Vertiv. "Vertiv PurgeRite NearZero helps customers limit water consumption, wastewater handling, and hauling complexity during commissioning while supporting the reliability required to bring mission-critical cooling systems online with confidence."

In selected deployments, Vertiv PurgeRite NearZero has reduced total water consumption by up to 78%, water haul-off volumes by up to 91%, and discharge management costs by as much as 34% compared with conventional commissioning approaches. The process has also reduced water delivery and removal requirements by approximately 300 tanker trips at one site, also helping decrease truck traffic, fuel use, and emissions associated with transportation. Actual results vary by site and project conditions, including incoming water quality, system contaminant levels, local hauling and disposal requirements, discharge regulations, and transportation logistics.

Vertiv™ PurgeRite™ NearZero™ complements Vertiv's portfolio of fluid management and thermal management offerings designed to support hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data center environments by combining water treatment, filtration, and engineered commissioning services into a single coordinated solution.

To learn more about Vertiv's end-to-end portfolio of power, thermal, and fluid management solutions that support data centers and other mission-critical environments, visit Vertiv.com.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers' vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27 of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements are only a prediction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Readers are referred to Vertiv's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other important risk factors concerning Vertiv and its operations. Vertiv is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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SOURCE Vertiv Holdings Co