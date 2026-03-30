Vertiv to Expand Ohio Manufacturing to Boost U.S. Production of Critical Thermal Management Technologies for AI Data Centers

Ironton, Ohio facility expansion strengthens supply chain and increases Vertiv's liquid cooling and chilled water system capacity for high-density computing

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, today announced an investment of ~$50 million to expand its manufacturing presence in Ironton, Ohio, and its headquarters campus in Westerville, Ohio. The projects are expected to create hundreds of new jobs through 2029 and strengthen Vertiv's ability to support growing customer demand for AI, high-density computing, and other critical digital infrastructure applications.

Vertiv’s Ironton facility will expand manufacturing capacity for advanced liquid cooling and chilled water systems, strengthening supply chains and supporting high-density AI infrastructure and next-generation data centers.

The Ironton expansion, which is expected to be operational in the second quarter of 2027, is planned to increase production capacity for Vertiv liquid cooling and chilled water systems used in advanced thermal management applications. With the expansion, total capacity at the facility is expected to increase by ~45% for these systems, helping Vertiv expand regional production, improve responsiveness to customer demand, and shorten supply chains.

As AI adoption accelerates and compute densities continue to rise, customers are requiring more advanced thermal management solutions to support next-generation GPU clusters, large-scale model training, and other high-performance workloads. Vertiv's investment is designed to expand the manufacturing, engineering, sales, services, and logistics capabilities needed to help customers deploy and scale this infrastructure more efficiently.

"Ohio operations remain integral to Vertiv's strategy," said Giordano (Gio) Albertazzi, CEO of Vertiv. "This investment expands our manufacturing capacity and strengthens the engineering, sales, service, and logistics capabilities that support customers building the next generation of digital infrastructure. It also reflects our confidence in the talent, commitment, and long-standing support we continue to see across Ohio and within the communities where we operate."

Vertiv has a rich history in Ohio, founded more than 60 years ago as Liebert Corporation, a pioneer in data center precision cooling. Today, Vertiv's Ohio footprint spans 14 facilities, including manufacturing, research and development, testing labs, service and sales offices, customer experience centers, a training facility, and its global headquarters. By expanding both its manufacturing footprint and headquarters capabilities in the state, Vertiv is further positioning its U.S. operations to serve customers with greater scale, speed, and operational resilience.

Vertiv delivers end-to-end infrastructure, from grid to chip and chip to heat reuse, where power, cooling, IT, and services operate in unison and are built for multiple compute generations ahead. With global reach and a portfolio of innovative industry-leading technologies and services, Vertiv is enabling customers to deploy efficiently and scale seamlessly, helping customers manage the challenges associated with modern digital infrastructure.

To learn more about Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers' vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27 of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements are only a prediction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Readers are referred to Vertiv's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other important risk factors concerning Vertiv and its operations. Vertiv is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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SOURCE Vertiv Holdings Co