Verve Cloud Earned Designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company Seventh Year in a Row

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verve Cloud, Inc., a nationwide provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) and Broadband solutions for the small to medium-sized business ("SMB") market, today announced that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™ for the seventh year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on current employees' experience working at Verve Cloud.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"We're proud to be recognized as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization again this year," said Derek M. Gietzen, CEO and President of Verve Cloud. "Building a track record of seven consecutive years as a Great Places to Work company is a reflection of the high priority we place on building and maintaining an amazing culture."

"I'm deeply grateful for the people of Verve. This recognition reflects the commitment our team makes daily to treat each other with respect, to live our values, and to create a workplace where people can do meaningful work and feel proud of where they belong," said Patti Cuthill, VP of People & Culture. "A great workplace isn't just good for people, it's good for business. This certification reinforces that our culture is a true competitive advantage."

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Verve Cloud stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work. They are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Verve Cloud™

Verve Cloud is a nationwide provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) and Broadband solutions for the small to medium-sized business ("SMB") market. Verve serves as a "Single Source Provider" to its clients by providing a full suite of UCaaS, CCaaS, and broadband internet services. Verve views everything it does through the lens of providing great experiences to its employees, partners, and clients. To learn more, please visit: www.vervecloud.com

About Great Place to Work®

The global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™. To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com,

