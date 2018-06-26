Verve Industrial Protection Announces the Release of Version 6.0 - The First True End Point Management Detection and Response Platform for Industrial IOT & Industrial Control Systems

CHICAGO, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Verve Industrial Protection, the global leader in industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity, today announced the release of version 6.0 of its flagship product, the Verve Security Center (VSC). The latest release is a reflection of a growing client demand to:

Gain visibility into 100% of all OT end points, without the need for an extensive set of network taps/span ports Provide integrated End point Detection and Response to not only detect threats and vulnerabilities, but also respond to remediate those threats from an integrated tool. Demonstrate full compliance with key standards such as NIST & IEC 62443 in a single pane of glass, rather than a series of siloed solutions.

Version 6.0 significantly advances Verve's end point detection & inventory capabilities by extending its asset reach to all brands of OEM PLCs, SCADA communications equipment such as microwaves, MUXs, and others as well as many types of smart manufacturing equipment like CNCs and Robots. In addition, it expands our clients' capabilities to respond to vulnerabilities and threats. Building on Verve's industry-leading ICS patching functionality, Version 6.0 expands that response capability to deploying secure configurations, network device management, and rapid deployment of protective solutions such as CarbonBlack's whitelisting capabilities. Instead of just detecting alerts, Verve can deploy a range of response solutions to actually address the threat or vulnerability.

"We are releasing 6.0 which includes a fully integrated EDR capability for all assets in the OT environment - embedded, networking and IT OS type assets," said John Livingston, CEO of Verve Industrial Protection. "Not only does this provide rapid and efficient asset detection & inventory, but also allows us to generate much better threat and vulnerability insights as our rich database of end point and network information grows."

Rick Kaun, VP of Solutions for Verve said, "Many customers are just beginning to address the cyber threats in their OT systems. Verve 6.0 is designed to provide a security solution that delivers the same visibility and management that IT teams are used to, safely in the OT environment. Or, as we see it, a true IT-OT orchestration."

Verve Industrial is the leading firm securing the world's critical industrial control systems. The Verve Security Center platform has been providing comprehensive cybersecurity to industrial control systems for over a decade. Designed to address all critical elements of security – from asset inventory and identification to protection & detection, and finally to response & recovery – Verve can provide turnkey NIST 800-53, NERC-CIP, IEC 62443, and other critical infrastructure compliance requirements. For more information, please visit Verveindustrial.com, follow us on Linkedin or reach out to info@verveindustrial.com.

