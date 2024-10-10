Very Good Ventures Welcomes Key Leaders to Shape Future

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Very Good Ventures (VGV), the leading full-service Flutter consulting firm, today announced the addition of three seasoned executives to its leadership team. These strategic appointments will play a pivotal role in driving the company's continued growth and innovation.

Nate Wootten has been appointed Chief Strategy Officer. With a wealth of experience in digital innovation, product strategy, and UX design, working with cross-functional teams to deliver client solutions, Wootten will lead the company's strategic planning, business development, and overall growth initiatives.

Billy Fischer will become VGV's Executive Vice President of Business Development. Bringing solid experience in business development and sales leadership across various companies to the role and having driving digital product consulting, digital marketing, and commercial growth, Fischer will lead VGV's business development efforts, forging new partnerships and expanding market reach.

Chelsea Pritchard takes on the position of Director of Marketing. Her expertise in marketing leadership and driving business outcomes, with a key focus on understanding client needs and having led creative direction, brand management, and marketing strategies across diverse industries, will be instrumental in enhancing VGV's brand visibility, go-to-market messaging and driving strategic marketing initiatives.

These three key additions to the Company come at a time when VGV is responding to a growing need in the market for a comprehensive suite of consultative offerings alongside their already industry-leading developmental services. "We are thrilled to welcome Nate, Billy, and Chelsea to the VGV team," said David DeRemer, Founder & CEO at VGV. "Their extensive experience and proven leadership will be invaluable as we continue to scale our business and deliver exceptional value to our customers. They are proven leaders and difference makers at the top of their fields. Most importantly, they're fantastic people who will help drive the exceptional culture that has been so core to VGV's growth. With these new leaders, we're reshaping VGV's strategy, sales, and marketing capabilities so that we can continue to grow at the rapid pace we've grown accustomed to at VGV."

About Very Good Ventures

Founded in 2018, Very Good Ventures designs and builds world-class digital experiences for any screen, with the best tools and engineering approaches for consistent, scalable results. VGV works with the biggest companies to design, build, and scale successful experiences for all. The Company is the leading Flutter design and development consultancy working to empower software excellence for any platform. VGV's global team includes a presence in the United States, LATAM ,and Europe. For more information, visit: http://verygood.ventures .

Media Contact:

###

X: @VGVentures

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/very-good-ventures/

MEDIA CONTACT:

[email protected]

Chelsea Pritchard

(+1) 781-738-4427

SOURCE Very Good Ventures