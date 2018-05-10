Very Large Majorities Support Congressional Bills to Reduce Influence of Big Campaign Donors, Survey Finds

Asked how important they regard "the goal of reducing or counterbalancing the influence of big campaign donors—including special interests, corporations and wealthy people—on the Federal government" 88% said they saw it is as important (60% very), including 84% of Republicans and 92% of Democrats.

The most significant change—favored by 75% (Republicans 66%, Democrats 85%)—was a Constitutional amendment that would allow Congress and the states to write campaign finance laws that regulate and set reasonable limits on the raising and spending of money to influence elections and to distinguish between people and corporations. This would effectively supersede the 'Citizens United' decision.

For each proposed bill, respondents were given a short briefing and asked to evaluate arguments for and against the proposal before making their final recommendation. The survey content was reviewed by experts in favor of and against each proposal, to ensure that the briefing was accurate and balanced, and that the strongest arguments were presented.

"Consistent with other surveys that have found very strong public frustration with the perceived level of influence of campaign donors on elected officials, large majorities are ready to try a wide range of strategies for limiting or counterbalancing the power of campaign donors," commented Steven Kull, director of PPC.

Overwhelming bipartisan majorities approve a variety of proposals in Congressional bills requiring greater disclosure of the names of individuals and organizations making campaign-related donations.

Two proposals for increasing the influence of small donors received strong support, including:

providing a tax credit for those who make small donations of up to $50 to candidate

to candidate providing a six to one match for small donations up to $150 to candidates who first agree to not take any donations over $150 , with funded by a charge on large federal contractors.

A more modest 55% supported a proposal favors a proposal to prohibit Members of Congress from personally asking donors for donations; though speaking at fundraising events would still be allowed. Though 58% of Democrats were in favor, Republicans were divided.

The survey was conducted online in three waves: Aug. 3-16, 2017 with 3,045 registered voters (margin of error +/-1.8%), Sept. 7 – Oct. 3, 2017 with 2,482 registered voters (margin of error +/-2.0%) and Sept. 22 – Oct. 17, 2017 with 2,569 registered voters (margin of error +/-1.9%). The samples were national probability-based samples provided by Nielsen Scarborough from their sample of respondents, who were recruited by mail and telephone using a random sample of households.

Americans Evaluate Campaign Finance Reform – Report: http://www.publicconsultation.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Campaign_Finance_Report.pdf

Questionnaire with Frequencies: http://www.publicconsultation.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Campaign_Finance_Quaire_050118.pdf

Slides with Findings: http://www.publicconsultation.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Campaign_Finance_Slides_050118.pdf

Try the Surveys Yourself: http://vop.org/simulations/

