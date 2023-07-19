VESA® Approves the use of New DisplayPort 2.1 Compliance Tests

quantumdata M42de Video Analyzer and Generator compliance tests approved for Retimer and Display Stream Compression certification

ELGIN, Ill., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy, the worldwide leader in protocol test solutions, announced that it has received Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) approval for testing DisplayPort 2.1 Link Training Tunable PHY Repeater (LTTPR) and Display Stream Compression (DSC) compliance with the quantumdata M42de Video Analyzer and Generator. These tests underwent extensive testing during industry workshops to ensure their accuracy and reliability and are now considered mandatory for compliance certification of DisplayPort 2.1 Ultra High Bit Rate (UHBR) capable devices.

quantumdata M42de Video Analyzer/Generator – VESA® Approved DisplayPort 2.1 Compliance Tests

The DisplayPort specification was updated to version 2.1 in October of 2022 and brought significant changes to link training and LTTPR operation. Design and test engineers are faced with incrementally more testing as DisplayPort chipsets add support for the new link training and other advanced features. "The need to drive higher video resolutions and frame rates raises the bar for vendors seeking VESA logo approval. Compliance testing is a key factor in delivering a robust DisplayPort technology ecosystem and outstanding customer experiences," said Bill Lempesis, executive director of VESA, which develops and administers the DisplayPort standard and compliance logo program. "Reaching this level of comprehensive test coverage so quickly after the DisplayPort 2.1 specification was released is only possible due to the close collaboration between test vendors like Teledyne LeCroy and our VESA member companies."

"Shortening time to market is a critical goal for every vendor in the DisplayPort ecosystem and the release of these new DisplayPort 2.1 compliance tests provides a huge boost to developers driving the ecosystem forward for next generation display technologies," remarked Mike Micheletti, Teledyne LeCroy Product Manager for DisplayPort. "Teledyne LeCroy's quick delivery of these automated compliance tests showcases how the flexible architecture in the quantumdata M42de analyzer allows us to reliably add new test behaviors accentuating the importance of our solution to the development of DisplayPort 2.1 products."

About the quantumdata M42de Compliance software

The quantumdata M42de software option for DisplayPort 2.1 DSC and LTTPR compliance is available now. For more information, please contact your regional Sales Engineer: 1-800-909-7211 or 408-653-1262; or email [email protected]. You can access our website for details about the quantumdata M42de and related options at https://www.teledynelecroy.com/protocolanalyzer/quantumdata-m42de.aspx.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com .

