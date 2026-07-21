Vesalio Announces Late-Breaking Clinical Trial Presentation of the enVast NATURE Study at the ESC Congress 2026

NATURE trial, a prospective randomized controlled trial comparing the safety and effectiveness of thrombectomy using enVast before conventional PCI versus standard of care alone, was selected for the prestigious Late-Breaking Clinical Trials session at the European Society of Cardiology Congress.

DALLAS, Texas, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesalio, a global leader in vascular intervention, announced that results from the randomized NATURE clinical trial evaluating the enVast™ Coronary Thrombectomy System will be presented in a Late-Breaking Clinical Trials session at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2026, taking place August 28–31 in Munich, Germany.

The NATURE study presentation will be in the ESC session focused on optimizing the management of acute myocardial infarction, underscoring the trial's scientific importance and the continued interest in advancing treatment options for patients with ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) and large thrombus burden.

"We are honored that the NATURE trial has been selected as a Late-Breaking Clinical Trial at ESC 2026," said Steve Rybka, Chief Executive Officer of Vesalio. "ESC is the world's largest cardiovascular congress, and this podium presentation is an important milestone for Vesalio and for the investigators who have contributed to this landmark study. We are excited to see the results of the randomized clinical data evaluating enVast presented to the global interventional cardiology community."

Presentation Details

Title: enVast thrombectomy device as adjunctive reperfusion modality in ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction

Presenter: Marco Valgimigli, MD, Cardiocentro Ticino Institute, Lugano, Switzerland

Session: Late-Breaking Clinical Trials: Optimising Management of Acute Myocardial Infarction

Presentation Date/Time: Saturday, August 29, 2026 | 13:45–15:00 CEST

Location: Hall A3, ESC Congress 2026, Munich, Germany

About NATURE

The NATURE trial (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04969471) is a prospective, multicenter, randomized clinical trial evaluating the safety and effectiveness of the enVast Coronary Thrombectomy System as an adjunctive reperfusion strategy to conventional intervention in STEMI patients with large thrombus burden undergoing primary percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI).

About Vesalio

Vesalio is a privately held medical device company focused on advancing patient care for thromboembolic vascular disease by providing physicians with superior technology to improve clinical outcomes. Vesalio's proprietary NeVa®, enVast™, and pVasc® platforms are designed to effectively remove all types of clots and restore vital blood flow to compromised ischemic tissue in the brain, heart, and peripheral anatomy. Vesalio's products have treated more than 19,000 patients in over 60 countries. For more information, visit www.vesalio.com.

Investor Contacts

Steve Rybka, CEO, Vesalio

[email protected]

J.D. McCulloch, CFO, Vesalio

[email protected]

SOURCE Vesalio