Vesey Street Capital Partners Announces Majority Recapitalization of Inceptua Group

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesey Street Capital Partners, LLC ("VSCP"), a New York-based healthcare services private equity firm, announced that funds managed by VSCP have completed a majority recapitalization of Inceptua Group ("Inceptua", or the "Company"). Inceptua is a leading provider of clinical trial supplies and related services, as well as global early access programs, with over 25 years of specialized industry experience.

As part of the transaction, industry veteran Doug Cook, formerly EVP and President of Global Commercialization Services and Animal Health at Cencora, Inc. (f.k.a. AmerisourceBergen Corporation), will be joining the Company as Executive Chairman and working in partnership with VSCP, Inceptua CEO Stefan Fraenkel and the rest of the Inceptua team.

"Vesey Street Capital Partners is both excited and honored to be working with Doug, Stefan and the entire Inceptua team to enhance the Company's value proposition and support future growth initiatives," said Adam Feinstein, Managing Partner at VSCP.

Larry Marsh, Investment Partner at VSCP, added "Having had a long-standing relationship with Doug Cook, we are extremely enthused about working with Doug and Stefan to bring more value to our customers globally as they seek to drive innovation."

Peter Krantz, founder of Inceptua, commented "The partnership with Vesey Street Capital Partners will help Inceptua's strategy of expanding its capabilities within its core business to develop additional and complementary services in-line with our customers' global needs. With VSCP's support and expertise, I'm convinced that Inceptua will reach the next level."

Stefan Fraenkel, CEO of Inceptua, said "I am excited to be working with the VSCP team and Doug, given their experience and expertise in the pharmaceutical services industry, as we continue our successful growth journey. This partnership is a tremendous opportunity to enhance and expand our services to customers around the world."

Doug Cook, Executive Chairman of Inceptua, added "I am thrilled to commence this partnership with VSCP and the Inceptua team, and look forward to leveraging my experience in the space to help grow the business through organic initiatives and strategic relationships."

VSCP and affiliates contributed the equity for the transaction. McDermott Will & Emery served as legal counsel to VSCP. Grant Thornton LLP assisted VSCP in financial due diligence.

ABOUT INCEPTUA GROUP

Inceptua is a global pharmaceutical services company with market-leading capabilities across multiple business areas. Inceptua Clinical Trial Supply provides clinical trial supply, services and logistics, including comparator sourcing of medicines, packaging, labelling, storage, and distribution services. Inceptua Early Access offers strategic advice, design, facilitation, and implementation of global early access programs, and distributes unlicensed and other medicines worldwide.

Inceptua has over 25 years of experience serving life science companies of various sizes, and has global operations with offices across Europe, North America and Asia.

Additional information is available at: www.inceptua.com

ABOUT VESEY STREET CAPITAL PARTNERS

Vesey Street Capital Partners is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts of lower middle-market healthcare services businesses. VSCP invests on behalf of a wide array of Limited Partners, including asset management firms, family offices, pension funds, and other institutional investors. Since its inception, VSCP has consummated 40 transactions across ten platform businesses and has deployed ~$700 million of equity capital. For more information, please visit www.vscpllc.com.

