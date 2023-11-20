Vesey Street Capital Partners Expands its Investment Team with New Partner, Chris Hasslinger

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesey Street Capital Partners ("VSCP"), a private equity firm that invests in buyouts of lower middle market healthcare service companies, is pleased to announce the addition of established healthcare executive leader and deal maker Chris Hasslinger as a partner. As the firm continues to grow and deploy capital in the healthcare services sector, Hasslinger brings a wealth of experience and relationships throughout the industry.

"Chris's extensive background in healthcare business development and his proven ability to drive value aligns perfectly with our vision," said Adam Feinstein, Managing Partner of Vesey Street Capital Partners. "I have had the pleasure of knowing Chris for several years and have long recognized his industry knowledge, leadership, and strategic approach. Chris will help expand our sector coverage, adding meaningful expertise in payor services and technology-enabled services. We are confident that his insights and contributions will play a pivotal role in sourcing transactions and creating value for our portfolio companies."

Mr. Hasslinger has closed over $20 billion of transaction value in his nearly three decades of experience in healthcare and technology deal-making, most recently as a senior investment partner for the SAI Group, a private investment firm focused on building enterprise AI leaders, where he led healthcare investing activity. Previously, he was senior vice president at Optum, responsible for acquisitions and partnerships at OptumInsight, the healthcare technology and data business unit of UnitedHealth Group. Hasslinger began his career in investment banking, with most of his banking tenure at Piper Jaffray where he led the software banking practice for several years.

"VSCP's 100% focus on and track record of success in lower middle market healthcare services is truly differentiated and a great match with my experience," commented Hasslinger. "This market represents a fantastic opportunity to build healthcare leaders and drive above-market returns, leveraging and expanding on VSCP's proven strategy."

Chris has a Bachelor of Science degree from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota.

ABOUT VESEY STREET CAPITAL PARTNERS

Vesey Street Capital Partners is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts of lower middle-market healthcare services businesses. VSCP invests on behalf of a wide array of Limited Partners, including asset management firms, family offices, pension funds, and other institutional investors. Since its inception, VSCP has consummated 39 transactions across nine platform businesses and has deployed ~$600 million of equity capital. For more information, please visit www.vscpllc.com.

