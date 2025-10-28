The annual list highlights the private equity firms, venture capital firms, and lenders with track

records of backing founder-led companies.

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesey Street Capital Partners is proud to announce its recognition on the Inc.Founder-Friendly Investors list, honoring the private equity firms, venture capital firms, and lenders with a track record of backing founder-led companies. This year's list recognizes Vesey Street Capital Partners among 248 firms.

Vesey Street Capital Partners Named to Inc.’s Founder-Friendly Investors List

The prestigious list celebrates the investors that believe in backing founder-led businesses and helping them thrive. All companies on the list have successful track records of collaboration and remaining actively involved with the businesses they invest in.

"Raising capital is no small feat for today's entrepreneurs. That's why discovering investors who offer more than just financial backing—those who bring mentorship, resources, and a true spirit of partnership to your growth journey—is both rare and invaluable," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "The 2025 Founder-Friendly Investors are collaborators and dedicated to helping their portfolio companies succeed."

"We're proud to once again be recognized by Inc. as a top Founder-Friendly Investor. We remain focused on being a great partner to founders of lower middle-market healthcare companies," said Adam Feinstein, Founder & Managing Partner at Vesey Street Capital Partners.

Mike Doyle, Managing Partner at Vesey Street Capital Partners, noted, "Supporting founder-led businesses is at the core of what we do. We remain committed to helping them scale while staying true to the vision that makes them exceptional."

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity, venture capital, and debt firms and shared data on how their companies have grown during these partnerships.

For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors

ABOUT VESEY STREET CAPITAL PARTNERS

Vesey Street Capital Partners is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts of lower middle-market healthcare services businesses. VSCP invests on behalf of a wide array of Limited Partners, including asset management firms, family offices, pension funds, and other institutional investors. Since its inception, VSCP has consummated 44 transactions across twelve platform businesses and deployed over $1 billion of equity capital. For more information, please visit www.vscpllc.com.

ABOUT INC.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About the 2025 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

The 2025 List of Founder-Friendly Investors was created by Inc. and was based on references shared by Vesey Street Capital Partners in July 2025. The full extent of the scope of firms considered for this award is unknown. The fee to apply for this award was $1,990. There was no compensation paid for winning the award. Inc. is not affiliated with Vesey Street Capital Partners or is an investor in an investment vehicle sponsored by Vesey Street Capital Partners. There can be assurance that other firms or surveys would reach the same conclusion.

