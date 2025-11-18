Vestar Completes Queen Creek Crossing, Now 100% Leased

Costco-Anchored Retail Development Marks Major Milestone in Queen Creek's Expansion

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestar, one of the leading privately held shopping center owners and managers in the western United States, proudly announces the completion of Queen Creek Crossing, a 31-acre retail development that broke ground in 2022.

Anchored by Costco, Queen Creek Crossing spans more than 400,000 square feet of dynamic retail and dining. The center is 100% leased, including major national and regional retailers, restaurants, and essential services, further enhancing Queen Creek's vibrant retail landscape.

In addition to Costco, tenants include Ashley Furniture, Hobby Lobby, BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse, Ono Hawaiian BBQ, Smoothie King, Sleep Number, Fleet Feet, Well Groomed Pets, Desert Financial Credit Union, Natural Pediatrix, Gallery Nails, and Snip-Its. Upcoming openings include The Habit Burger Grill, slated to open in December 2025, and U.S. Bank, projected to open in late 2026.

"Queen Creek Crossing being 100% leased marks an exciting milestone not only for Vestar but for the entire Queen Creek community," said Jeffrey Axtell, Executive Vice President of Development at Vestar. "This center brings together a vibrant mix of retail, service, and dining options that serve residents' daily needs, and we're proud to deliver a project that also contributes to the town's long-term economic growth and community vitality."

Located at Ellsworth Road and East Fulton Parkway, Queen Creek Crossing sits at a prime location within a five-mile radius of more than 150,000 residents, making it a convenient and engaging destination for families, shoppers, and diners throughout Queen Creek and the entire East Valley.

Queen Creek Crossing joins Vestar's growing portfolio of successful developments in the region, including Queen Creek Marketplace and Vineyard Towne Center. Together, these centers underscore Vestar's ongoing investment in one of Arizona's fastest-growing cities and its commitment to curating quality destinations that blend everyday convenience with elevated shopping and dining experiences.

About Vestar

Vestar is a nationally recognized leader in the acquisition, development, and operation of high-quality retail, entertainment, and mixed-use destinations. With a portfolio exceeding 30 million square feet across the western United States and an additional 3 million square feet under active development, Vestar specializes in creating vibrant shopping and entertainment hubs that transcend commerce to become essential community landmarks. Vestar's rich 35-year legacy is industry-celebrated for its ability to create unique destinations with a sense of place, shaping the future of retail. For more information, please visit vestar.com.

