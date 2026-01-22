Vestar Finalizes Construction of Third Queen Creek Development, Vineyard Towne Center

Marking a major milestone in Vestar's development pipeline, the Target and Sprouts anchored retail center is 100% leased

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestar, one of the largest privately held shopping center owners and managers in the western United States, announced the completion of Vineyard Towne Center, a dynamic open-air retail destination that has quickly become a cornerstone of Queen Creek's continued economic expansion. The $100 million, 260,000-square-foot development broke ground in 2021 and has reached full occupancy, featuring a strong mix of national, regional, and local tenants serving one of Arizona's fastest-growing communities.

Anchor Tenants Target and Sprouts Farmers Market at Vineyard Towne Center

Located at the northwest corner of Gantzel Road and Combs Road, Vineyard Towne Center reflects Vestar's commitment to curating a diverse mix of national and regional retailers, restaurants, and service providers, enriching Queen Creek's overall retail and dining mix. Highly anticipated anchor tenant Target opened a 145,000-square-foot store in October 2025, offering its full range of fulfillment options, including Drive Up, Order Pickup, same-day delivery with a Target Circle membership, and next-day delivery for Queen Creek residents. Verizon and My Doc Now are now open, with Pet Supplies Plus slated to open in the fall.

"Completing Vineyard Towne Center marks another exciting milestone in our long-term commitment to the Queen Creek community," said Jeffrey Axtell, Executive Vice President of Development at Vestar. "This center has seen incredible leasing momentum, and the strong response from both tenants and residents underscores the demand for high-quality destinations that blend convenience, variety, and an elevated sense of place. We're proud to deliver a project that will serve Queen Creek for years to come."

The fully leased tenant roster also includes Sprouts Farmers Market, Mountain America Credit Union, Academy Bank, LifeQuest, Cadence Running Company, Mattress Firm, Zara Nail Bar, Dentists of Queen Creek, Keep It Cut, European Wax Center, Crown One Beauty Supply, Five Guys, Better Buzz Coffee, Thai Chili 2Go, McDonald's, Over Easy, Café Rio, Cinnaholic, Zaxby's, Nekter Juice Bar, Mr. Pickle's Sandwich Shop, Wingstop, and Ono Hawaiian BBQ.

The completion of Vineyard Towne Center follows the recent delivery of Queen Creek Crossing, another major Vestar development located five miles down the road. Anchored by Costco, Ashley Furniture and Hobby Lobby, Queen Creek Crossing spans more than 400,000 square feet and is also 100% leased. Vineyard Towne Center joins Vestar's growing portfolio of successful developments in the region, including Queen Creek Marketplace. Together, these destinations reinforce Vestar's ongoing effort to create high-quality, experience-forward retail environments. Vestar has more than 3.5 million- square-feet of new development in the pipeline over the next five years.

About Vestar

Vestar is a nationally recognized leader in the acquisition, development and operation of high-quality retail, entertainment and mixed-use destinations. With a portfolio exceeding 30 million square feet across the western United States and an additional 3 million square feet under active development, Vestar specializes in creating vibrant shopping and entertainment hubs that transcend commerce to become essential community landmarks. Vestar's rich 35-year legacy is industry-celebrated for its ability to create unique destinations with a sense of place, shaping the future of retail. For more information, please visit vestar.com.

