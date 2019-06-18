Vestmark Honored with Silver Stevie® Award at 2019 American Business Awards® Gala

WAKEFIELD, Mass., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestmark is proud to have received the Silver Stevie® Award in the FinTech Solution category as part of the 17th Annual American Business Awards®, in recognition of the VestmarkONE® platform's recently launched advanced options trading and risk management module.

Mark Peabody, Senior Vice President of Product Management, accepted the award on Vestmark's behalf at this year's American Business Awards gala last week at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

This options module, available on the VestmarkONE® platform, provides an innovative trading and risk management capability that enables advisors to scale options trading and more efficiently use options strategies across all types of advisory programs. With this tool, hundreds or even thousands of accounts – across an entire book of business – can be traded at once, without impacting accounts following models, avoiding false rebalancing alerts and model drift notifications. The module also includes several automated risk management functions to help advisors and firms balance the risk of trading options. For more details, visit https://www.vestmark.com/solutions/vestmark-one/options-trading-and-risk-management.

Over 3,800 nominations of public, private, for-profit, and non-profit U.S. organizations of all sizes, and from a wide variety of industries, were submitted to American Business Awards® categories this year. More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award® winners. For a full list of 2019 Stevie Award® winners, and to obtain more information about the American Business Awards®, visit https://stevieawards.com/aba.

In selecting the VestmarkONE® platform for its award, the panel of judges lauded the platform as an "impressive product and innovative usage of technology," and described "VestmarkONE's New Options Module, one of the best products in its category that allows users to provide options trading across platforms."

"I commend our teams at Vestmark for their ongoing commitment to developing and enhancing leading edge technology solutions for financial advisors and institutions," said John Lunny, CEO of Vestmark. "This innovative options trading and risk management module in the VestmarkONE® platform makes it possible to scale the implementation of sophisticated portfolio management strategies for clients and accounts of all sizes. We are honored that our peers recognize the impact this innovation can have on the wealth management industry."

About Vestmark:

Vestmark enables financial institutions and advisors to efficiently manage and trade their clients' portfolios through an innovative software as a service (SaaS) platform, VestmarkONE®. Financial institutions and advisors use Vestmark's dynamic suite of portfolio and practice management tools and services to build customized solutions that meet their business needs and help to improve outcomes for clients.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered outside of Boston, Vestmark is a trusted partner to some of the largest and most respected players across the wealth management industry. More than $1.3 trillion in assets and 4 million accounts are currently managed on the VestmarkONE® platform. For more information about Vestmark's solutions, call (781) 224-3640, email inquiry@vestmark.com, or visit www.vestmark.com.

