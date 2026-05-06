Vestwell Selected by Intuit as Exclusive Partner to Deliver QuickBooks 401(k) to Millions of Small and Mid-Market Businesses

The partnership embeds a modern, payroll-connected 401(k) directly into Intuit's business platform, saving businesses time by streamlining plan administration while offering a key employee benefit

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vestwell, the backbone of the modern savings economy, announced it has been selected as the exclusive partner for QuickBooks 401(k), a retirement savings offering built for QuickBooks Workforce business customers.1 Embedded directly into QuickBooks Workforce, the offering enables small and mid-market businesses to provide flexible and scalable retirement benefits through the platform they will already be using to manage payroll, finances, and human capital management.

Nearly two-thirds of employees at businesses with fewer than 50 workers still lack access to a workplace retirement savings plan, according to Georgetown University's Center for Retirement Initiatives (CRI).2 For many growing businesses, offering a 401(k) has traditionally meant adding a new provider, a separate system, and another layer of administrative complexity. QuickBooks 401(k) by Vestwell brings retirement savings into the existing QuickBooks workflow that businesses use to view and manage their finances and employee workforce, helping reduce the operational burden that has long made adoption harder.

"There's a $50 trillion savings gap in America, and this partnership makes it easier for small and mid-sized businesses to address that gap by offering a modern 401(k) benefit for their employees. When retirement savings are built into the payroll system a business already uses, adoption isn't an effort—it's just the next step," said Aaron Schumm, founder and CEO of Vestwell. "Vestwell being selected to exclusively deliver QuickBooks 401(k) reflects a broader shift toward making retirement available through the systems businesses already trust and rely on. That is how access expands in a way that is both practical and scalable."

The offering is built to make retirement benefits easier for businesses to adopt, manage, and scale.

Key capabilities include:

Modern, flexible 401(k) plan options, including Safe Harbor and auto-enrollment options, built to adapt as business needs evolve

Professional investment oversight designed to reduce fiduciary burden and support stronger saver outcomes

Multilingual support, with platform access in 20 languages and phone support in more than 240 languages

Payroll-integrated administration that helps reduce manual work and errors

Built-in compliance and operational support, including Form 5500 filing, notices, loans, distributions, and nondiscrimination testing

Access to retirement specialists for hands-on guidance and support

A streamlined employer and employee experience, including mobile access

"Small and mid-market businesses want retirement management tools that fully integrate into their existing workflows, are simple to manage, and are built to scale as they grow," said Olivier Bartholot, vice president, workforce solutions at Intuit QuickBooks. "This partnership combines Vestwell's deep retirement expertise and sophisticated offering with the all-in-one financial and workforce management tools on our Intuit business platform. The result is giving small and mid-market businesses greater access to tailored, scalable retirement solutions with built-in compliance that simplifies administration even more. This partnership really demonstrates our investment in helping businesses and their employees build a stronger financial future."

Vestwell and Intuit already support a growing base of mutual customers, reinforcing the value of a system that connects across financial and workforce management to provide an embedded, seamless retirement experience for businesses and their employees. Seiler Lankes Group, an Austin, Texas-based transportation and civil engineering firm and a mutual QuickBooks and Vestwell customer, has experienced the benefit of a more connected payroll and retirement workflow firsthand.

"Before integrating our payroll and retirement plan, we had to run payroll, set money aside for our 401(k), and then send it to the investment company," said Jeff Seiler, co-founder and president of Seiler Lankes Group. "Vestwell eliminated that extra step, which made the process much easier on our end. They've used technology to make retirement simpler and more straightforward."

Today's announcement builds on Vestwell's continued momentum following its $385 million Series E funding round announced in February 2026. Vestwell now supports more than 2 million active savers, 500,000 businesses, and administers more than $50 billion in assets. Across payroll and HR platforms, enterprises, CPAs, advisors, financial institutions, and government savings programs, Vestwell is helping expand access to modern savings solutions at scale.

About Vestwell

Vestwell is the backbone of the modern savings economy. Founded in 2016, Vestwell makes it easier for more Americans to save for life's most important moments — from retirement to education, emergencies, and disability-related expenses. Vestwell's platform helps remove traditional barriers to saving, making it more accessible, efficient, and approachable for everyone.

For more information, visit www.vestwell.com.

1 Retirement offerings through QuickBooks 401(k) by Vestwell are provided and administered by Vestwell, and are sold separately. Neither Intuit, QuickBooks or their affiliates are a retirement plan administrator, fiduciary or other provider. Vestwell pays Intuit a fee for referred clients.

2/https://cri.georgetown.edu/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/national24access.pdf

SOURCE Vestwell