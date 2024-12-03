Vet SOS Highlights Human-Animal Bond

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Francisco Community Clinic Consortium (SFCCC) highlights the importance of the human-animal bond this holiday season with a moving story from their Veterinary Street Outreach Services (Vet SOS) program.

Maloa, Bella, and July

Maloa met July, his beloved 12-year-old dog, about 11 years ago. This year Maloa added Bella, a 6-year-old Chihuahua mix to his family. Maloa first heard about SFCCC's Vet SOS program, a mobile service that provides free veterinary care to the companion animals of San Franciscans experiencing homelessness, from a friend when he needed to get July vaccinated. Though he's been coming to Vet SOS for less than a year, Maloa has become a regular at the program's monthly pop-up clinics, saying the team "does a very good job taking care of Bella and July and give them everything they need…people who work (at Vet SOS clinics) love Bella and July…I got to make sure my two babies are fine. I love them more than anything."

For over 40 years, SFCCC has brought high quality, compassionate and non-judgmental health care to San Franciscans experiencing homelessness with their mobile clinic and outreach program, Street Outreach Services (SOS). At the request of their clients, in 2001, they expanded the program to include the companion animals of their clients. Today their devoted team of staff and volunteers serves over 1,000 humans and 500 pets per year.

Vet SOS volunteer veterinary assistant, Adrienne, is always impressed by Maloa's commitment to his dogs. "When Maloa is around, he never stops asking about what he can do to make their lives better. He is a very special and caring owner to these two and they are all lucky to have each other." Adrienne says that owners like Maloa are one of the reasons she keeps coming back to volunteer with Vet SOS. "I get to interact with people who genuinely care for their pets and will do anything to keep them happy and healthy", adding, "I'm so lucky to work with pets as friendly as Bella and July."

To help ensure clients like Maloa, Bella, July, and countless others receive the care they need, consider donating to Vet SOS this Giving Tuesday.

About SFCCC: San Francisco Community Clinic Consortium is a partnership of nonprofit health centers dedicated to bridging the gap in access to compassionate, inclusive, and comprehensive healthcare for San Francisco's diverse communities.

