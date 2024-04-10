Veteran Energy Attorney Lloyd Bennack Joins Nexus PMG as General Counsel to Support Company's North American Expansion

Hailing from Quanta Services, Goldman Sachs' Horizon Wind Energy and Baker Botts, Bennack brings over three decades of legal expertise to Nexus' growing energy transition portfolio

HOUSTON, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nexus PMG, the leading global low-carbon infrastructure, advisory, development and investment firm, announced that industry veteran Lloyd Bennack has joined the company as its new General Counsel. As the new chief of legal operations, Lloyd will oversee legal matters in operations, corporate finance, employment and other areas for Nexus PMG as the company expands its operations throughout North America.

Bennack brings over three decades of experience as a legal officer to Nexus PMG to support the company's continued expansion in North American markets. Before joining the team, Lloyd served as the Deputy General Counsel for Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc., where he supported the company's construction and EPC work across solar and power distribution. Previously, Lloyd served as General Counsel for EPC and construction firms, including Houston-based construction contractor Quanta Telecommunication Solutions, and Meteor Entertainment, Inc.

Bennack's legal career began in the International Practice Group of Houston-based Baker Botts, following two years as a Judicial Clerk for U.S. District Judge John V. Singleton, Jr. at the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas. In 2006, Bennack began his work in energy transition at Goldman Sachs' renewable company, Horizon Wind Energy. Serving as the Senior Project Counsel, Lloyd spent five years supporting the company's development and environmental teams. While at Horizon, Bennack was the primary project counsel to teams developing over 60 renewable energy projects, providing legal counsel in risk analysis and management, vendor qualification, drafting and negotiation of contracts, and supporting compliance with contractual, financial, environmental and other regulatory requirements.

"Lloyd's robust legal experience will be integral in ensuring that Nexus' legal, operational and financial matters are as effective as our role in advancing the energy transition," said Nexus PMG Holdings CEO Ben Hubbard. "We're so fortunate to add Lloyd to our executive team, and we're excited to have another team member join our rapidly growing Houston base."

As the new General Counsel, Bennack will work closely with Nexus PMG's executive leadership to continue the company's expansion into key low-carbon markets, including waste-to-value, sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs), green hydrogen, and more, in keeping with Nexus' growing enthusiasm for sustainable solutions across the leadership team.

A long-term Houstonian, Lloyd is looking forward to assisting the growing renewable energy sector across the state. Beyond his professional work in renewables, Lloyd is a member of Renewable Energy Alliance Houston and gives back to the city he calls home through various Houston volunteer organizations. As Houston's leadership as the energy capital of the world shifts toward net-zero energy solutions, Nexus PMG is helping traditional energy leaders across the state and nation navigate a new energy era.

"Houston has a lot of talent in the energy and technology sectors, and its entrepreneurial spirit is something that Nexus embodies entirely," said Lloyd Bennack, General Counsel at Nexus PMG. "I'm excited to join the team as Nexus PMG and Texas are perfectly placed to succeed in the energy transition, and I hope to help and participate in it."

About Nexus PMG

Nexus PMG is the point where project finance, development and operations connect. The industry-leading firm focuses on providing world-class advisory services to infrastructure investors by delivering technical, operational and financial diligence on projects that reduce carbon intensity and enhance resource efficiency. Nexus PMG's integrated business lines provide end-to-end services within each targeted sector including development; preliminary engineering; contract structuring; engineering, procurement and construction (EPC); commissioning and startup; operational readiness and process improvement. Nexus PMG is a portfolio company of Greenbacker Development Opportunities Fund and is funded by an investment vehicle managed by Greenbacker Capital Management LLC. To learn more, visit http://nexuspmg.com.

