Veteran Journalist and co-host of Add To Cart, SuChin Pak, to Host IAB 2021 Podcast Upfront "Listen Up!"

Pak Will be Joined by Bad With Money's Gaby Dunn, Juicy Scoop Podcast Host Heather McDonald, and Throughline Hosts Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei

IAB Unveils Final Schedule for Three-Day Event

News provided by

Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)

Apr 21, 2021, 08:30 ET

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IAB today announced veteran journalist SuChin Pak will host this year's virtual IAB 2021 Podcast Upfront "Listen Up!" from May 11-13. With more than 3,500 buyers currently registered to attend, 2021 Podcast Upfront brings together brands, agencies, and media buyers to connect with the biggest names in the digital audio space.

Pak is a veteran journalist with a comedic voice and entrepreneur's spirit who has been reporting for networks such as ABC, NBC, Discovery, Oxygen, and E!.  Pak was also the former host of MTV News and co-producer of the documentary series, My Life Translated, highlighting stories of multicultural teens growing up in America. Pak has taken her journalist talents to podcasting as a way to engage new audiences where she currently co-hosts the podcast, Add To Cart, about consumer trends, what we buy, and what it tells about us, for Lemonada Media.

"With a pulse on news, pop culture, and the cultural moment, SuChin will bring a unique voice to this year's event," said Eric John, Vice President, Media Center, IAB. "She is someone who breaks boundaries across TV and podcasting, and we're excited to have her lead us through three days of content, creativity, and insights on the power of podcasts."

"Podcasting is now ingrained in our culture and has become a critical medium to inform, entertain, and engage. The IAB Podcast Upfront brings together the top publishers, content creators, and platforms," added SuChin Pak. "It is an honor to be hosting this year's event, and I look forward to working alongside these trailblazing co-hosts to unveil the next evolution in podcasting."

Pak will team up with co-hosts:

  • Tuesday (5/11): Gaby Dunn, Author, Host and Creator of Bad With Money With Gaby Dunn, Westwood One Podcast Network
  • Wednesday (5/12): Heather McDonald, Host of the Juicy Scoop Podcast, represented by Stitcher
  • Thursday (5/13): Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei, Hosts of NPR's Throughline

IAB 2021 Podcast Upfront Schedule

Tuesday, May 11

Wednesday, May 12

Thursday, May 13

12:00pm

The Morning Show

12:00pm

The Morning Show

12:00pm

The Morning Show

12:15pm

NPR

12:05pm

IAB Podcast Revenue Report

12:05pm

ESPN/ABC/NatGeo

12:35pm

Slate

12:20pm

Meredith Corporation

12:30pm

iHeartMedia

1:00pm

State of Audio Discussion

12:45pm

Wondery | Amazon Music

12:50pm

Audacy's Cadence13 and
Pineapple Street Studios

1:15pm

Westwood One

1:05pm

Podsights

1:40pm

Acast

1:40pm

Stitcher | Pandora

1:20pm

The Roost

2:00pm

Sony Music Entertainment

2:00pm

AdsWizz

1:45pm

ART19

2:25pm

ViacomCBS

2:15pm

Vox Media Podcast Network

2:05pm

Authentic

2:50pm

Locked On Podcast Network

2:40pm

Libsyn

2:30pm

Wonder Media Network

3:00pm

Blue Wire

3:00pm

WNYC Studios

2:40pm

AT WILL MEDIA

3:10pm

Audio Up

3:25pm

CNN

2:50pm

QCODE

3:45pm

LAist Studios

3:00pm

Headgum

3:55pm

SpokenLayer

4:05pm

Kast Media

* All times are in EST; timing is not exact and subject to change as there will be a mixture of pre-recorded and live events throughout the day

Media buyers can request a pass to attend this invitation-only event at www.iab.com/podcastupfront.

For more information about IAB and to keep updated on IAB 2021 Podcast Upfront please visit www.iab.com/podcastupfront.

About IAB
The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 650 leading media companies, brands, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

SOURCE Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)

Related Links

http://www.iab.net/

Also from this source

IAB Internet Advertising Revenue Report for 2020 Shows 12.2%...

IAB Announces 2021 Podcast Upfront Schedule: A Diverse Lineup...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics