Veteran Journalist and co-host of Add To Cart, SuChin Pak, to Host IAB 2021 Podcast Upfront "Listen Up!"

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IAB today announced veteran journalist SuChin Pak will host this year's virtual IAB 2021 Podcast Upfront "Listen Up!" from May 11-13. With more than 3,500 buyers currently registered to attend, 2021 Podcast Upfront brings together brands, agencies, and media buyers to connect with the biggest names in the digital audio space.

Pak is a veteran journalist with a comedic voice and entrepreneur's spirit who has been reporting for networks such as ABC, NBC, Discovery, Oxygen, and E!. Pak was also the former host of MTV News and co-producer of the documentary series, My Life Translated, highlighting stories of multicultural teens growing up in America. Pak has taken her journalist talents to podcasting as a way to engage new audiences where she currently co-hosts the podcast, Add To Cart, about consumer trends, what we buy, and what it tells about us, for Lemonada Media.

"With a pulse on news, pop culture, and the cultural moment, SuChin will bring a unique voice to this year's event," said Eric John, Vice President, Media Center, IAB. "She is someone who breaks boundaries across TV and podcasting, and we're excited to have her lead us through three days of content, creativity, and insights on the power of podcasts."

"Podcasting is now ingrained in our culture and has become a critical medium to inform, entertain, and engage. The IAB Podcast Upfront brings together the top publishers, content creators, and platforms," added SuChin Pak. "It is an honor to be hosting this year's event, and I look forward to working alongside these trailblazing co-hosts to unveil the next evolution in podcasting."

Pak will team up with co-hosts:

Tuesday (5/11): Gaby Dunn , Author, Host and Creator of Bad With Money With Gaby Dunn , Westwood One Podcast Network

, Author, Host and Creator of , Westwood One Podcast Network Wednesday (5/12): Heather McDonald , Host of the Juicy Scoop Podcast, represented by Stitcher

, Host of the Podcast, represented by Stitcher Thursday (5/13): Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei , Hosts of NPR's Throughline

IAB 2021 Podcast Upfront Schedule

Tuesday, May 11 Wednesday, May 12 Thursday, May 13 12:00pm The Morning Show 12:00pm The Morning Show 12:00pm The Morning Show 12:15pm NPR 12:05pm IAB Podcast Revenue Report 12:05pm ESPN/ABC/NatGeo 12:35pm Slate 12:20pm Meredith Corporation 12:30pm iHeartMedia 1:00pm State of Audio Discussion 12:45pm Wondery | Amazon Music 12:50pm Audacy's Cadence13 and

Pineapple Street Studios 1:15pm Westwood One 1:05pm Podsights 1:40pm Acast 1:40pm Stitcher | Pandora 1:20pm The Roost 2:00pm Sony Music Entertainment 2:00pm AdsWizz 1:45pm ART19 2:25pm ViacomCBS 2:15pm Vox Media Podcast Network 2:05pm Authentic 2:50pm Locked On Podcast Network 2:40pm Libsyn 2:30pm Wonder Media Network 3:00pm Blue Wire 3:00pm WNYC Studios 2:40pm AT WILL MEDIA 3:10pm Audio Up 3:25pm CNN 2:50pm QCODE

3:45pm LAist Studios 3:00pm Headgum

3:55pm SpokenLayer



4:05pm Kast Media





* All times are in EST; timing is not exact and subject to change as there will be a mixture of pre-recorded and live events throughout the day

Media buyers can request a pass to attend this invitation-only event at www.iab.com/podcastupfront .

For more information about IAB and to keep updated on IAB 2021 Podcast Upfront please visit www.iab.com/podcastupfront .

