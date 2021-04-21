Veteran Journalist and co-host of Add To Cart, SuChin Pak, to Host IAB 2021 Podcast Upfront "Listen Up!"
Pak Will be Joined by Bad With Money's Gaby Dunn, Juicy Scoop Podcast Host Heather McDonald, and Throughline Hosts Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei
IAB Unveils Final Schedule for Three-Day Event
Apr 21, 2021, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IAB today announced veteran journalist SuChin Pak will host this year's virtual IAB 2021 Podcast Upfront "Listen Up!" from May 11-13. With more than 3,500 buyers currently registered to attend, 2021 Podcast Upfront brings together brands, agencies, and media buyers to connect with the biggest names in the digital audio space.
Pak is a veteran journalist with a comedic voice and entrepreneur's spirit who has been reporting for networks such as ABC, NBC, Discovery, Oxygen, and E!. Pak was also the former host of MTV News and co-producer of the documentary series, My Life Translated, highlighting stories of multicultural teens growing up in America. Pak has taken her journalist talents to podcasting as a way to engage new audiences where she currently co-hosts the podcast, Add To Cart, about consumer trends, what we buy, and what it tells about us, for Lemonada Media.
"With a pulse on news, pop culture, and the cultural moment, SuChin will bring a unique voice to this year's event," said Eric John, Vice President, Media Center, IAB. "She is someone who breaks boundaries across TV and podcasting, and we're excited to have her lead us through three days of content, creativity, and insights on the power of podcasts."
"Podcasting is now ingrained in our culture and has become a critical medium to inform, entertain, and engage. The IAB Podcast Upfront brings together the top publishers, content creators, and platforms," added SuChin Pak. "It is an honor to be hosting this year's event, and I look forward to working alongside these trailblazing co-hosts to unveil the next evolution in podcasting."
Pak will team up with co-hosts:
- Tuesday (5/11): Gaby Dunn, Author, Host and Creator of Bad With Money With Gaby Dunn, Westwood One Podcast Network
- Wednesday (5/12): Heather McDonald, Host of the Juicy Scoop Podcast, represented by Stitcher
- Thursday (5/13): Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei, Hosts of NPR's Throughline
|
IAB 2021 Podcast Upfront Schedule
|
Tuesday, May 11
|
Wednesday, May 12
|
Thursday, May 13
|
12:00pm
The Morning Show
|
12:00pm
The Morning Show
|
12:00pm
The Morning Show
|
12:15pm
NPR
|
12:05pm
IAB Podcast Revenue Report
|
12:05pm
ESPN/ABC/NatGeo
|
12:35pm
Slate
|
12:20pm
Meredith Corporation
|
12:30pm
iHeartMedia
|
1:00pm
State of Audio Discussion
|
12:45pm
Wondery | Amazon Music
|
12:50pm
Audacy's Cadence13 and
|
1:15pm
Westwood One
|
1:05pm
Podsights
|
1:40pm
Acast
|
1:40pm
Stitcher | Pandora
|
1:20pm
The Roost
|
2:00pm
Sony Music Entertainment
|
2:00pm
AdsWizz
|
1:45pm
ART19
|
2:25pm
ViacomCBS
|
2:15pm
Vox Media Podcast Network
|
2:05pm
Authentic
|
2:50pm
Locked On Podcast Network
|
2:40pm
Libsyn
|
2:30pm
Wonder Media Network
|
3:00pm
Blue Wire
|
3:00pm
WNYC Studios
|
2:40pm
AT WILL MEDIA
|
3:10pm
Audio Up
|
3:25pm
CNN
|
2:50pm
QCODE
|
3:45pm
LAist Studios
|
3:00pm
Headgum
|
3:55pm
SpokenLayer
|
4:05pm
Kast Media
|
* All times are in EST; timing is not exact and subject to change as there will be a mixture of pre-recorded and live events throughout the day
Media buyers can request a pass to attend this invitation-only event at www.iab.com/podcastupfront.
For more information about IAB and to keep updated on IAB 2021 Podcast Upfront please visit www.iab.com/podcastupfront.
About IAB
The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 650 leading media companies, brands, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.
