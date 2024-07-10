Veteran Journalist Carol Zimmermann Joins National Catholic Reporter as News Editor

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Catholic Reporter (NCR) has announced that veteran journalist Carol Zimmermann will join the publication as News Editor. She will officially begin her role on August 5.

Zimmermann, based in the Washington, D.C. area, comes to NCR after a respected career as a reporter and editor at Catholic News Service (CNS). At CNS, she covered the U.S. Catholic Bishops' Conference and a wide range of other key Catholic issues, events, and institutions. Her byline is one of the most familiar and trusted in Catholic news.

Her byline is one of the most familiar and trusted in Catholic news.

"Carol has excellent connections and contacts in Washington's Catholic world. That's especially important during this election year in a town where key power players from the White House to Capitol Hill and the Supreme Court are Catholic," said NCR CEO and Publisher Joe Ferullo. "It is a thrill to welcome Carol to our team and to continue to have a strong presence in Washington."

When most of CNS was closed down by the bishops in 2022, Zimmermann moved to DeSales Media, the communications group at the Diocese of Brooklyn. She remained in Washington as the senior national correspondent for the diocese's newspaper and website, The Tablet.

Zimmermann is a board member of the Catholic Media Association. She and her husband, Mark, editor of the Catholic Standard newspaper of the Archdiocese of Washington, have two adult children and a high schooler. They attend St. Rose of Lima Parish in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Zimmermann steps into the position most recently held by Joshua McElwee. He worked out of Washington as NCR's News Editor for the last three years and, before that, as the news outlet's Vatican correspondent for seven years in Rome. McElwee will soon be joining Reuters news service as their Vatican reporter.

NCR is an independent, lay-led news organization covering the Catholic Church and issues of importance and interest to Catholics nationwide. Founded in 1964, NCR is marking its 60th year in publication. NCR received 43 honors for its work this year from the Catholic Media Association, including citations for investigative reporting, Global Sisters Report and EarthBeat, NCR's online publication devoted to environmental issues.

For further information, please contact NCR Publisher/CEO Joe Ferullo or GM Tony Hernandez

