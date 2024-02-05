Veteran Lawyer Amy Shahan Joins Nachawati Law Group

News provided by

Nachawati Law Group

05 Feb, 2024, 12:09 ET

Shahan returns to Dallas-based firm as managing partner of its growing mass torts practice 

DALLAS, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nachawati Law Group is proud to announce the addition of veteran lawyer Amy Shahan, who returns to the firm as managing partner of its nationally respected mass torts practice.

Ms. Shahan has devoted much of her career to representing plaintiffs in mass tort and multidistrict litigation involving dangerous and defective products, including medical devices, pharmaceutical products and products containing toxic chemicals.

Her experience spans the litigation lifecycle, from intake to verdict and appeal. She has managed high-profile mass tort dockets, including litigation on behalf of individuals who have developed cancer after exposure to Monsanto's Roundup glyphosate-based weedkiller and injuries caused by defective CPAP sleep apnea machines.

Ms. Shahan started her career in the appellate department focusing primarily on trial briefing. Later she was afforded the opportunity to work on behalf of individuals harmed by the diet drug Fen-Phen. Upon joining Nachawati Law Group in 2019, Ms. Shahan managed the critically important pre-litigation phase of litigation, which included intake, medical records and filing. She is now managing the entire mass tort section from intake to settlement.

"With a growing national mass torts practice, our success hinges on assembling the very best legal team to handle these complex and high-stakes disputes," said firm founder Majed Nachawati. "Amy has real-world experience and demonstrated abilities to help us take the lead in these important matters and obtain justice for our clients."

About Nachawati Law Group

Nachawati Law Group represents individuals in mass tort litigation, businesses and governmental entities in contingent litigation, and individual victims in complex personal injury litigation across the country. The firm advocates for individuals diagnosed with cancer following exposure to Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller and, separately, Johnson & Johnson's talcum powder products, among other matters. The firm's public entity practice group represents cities, states and other governmental organizations in litigation to protect consumers and taxpayers from pharmaceutical companies, automakers, credit card marketers, and social media companies that abuse the public trust, as well as corporate practices that damage our natural resources, public property and drinking water.

For more information visit https://ntrial.com.

Contact:
Robert Tharp
+1-214-458-4007
[email protected]

SOURCE Nachawati Law Group

