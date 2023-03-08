Veteran M&A Lawyers Launch SMB Law Group

The Boutique Law Firm is Dedicated to Serving the Burgeoning Small Business Acquisition Market

DALLAS, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today SMB Law Group announced its official launch as a law firm dedicated to serving the burgeoning small and medium-sized business acquisition market. The boutique firm is headed by three veteran lawyers with extensive backgrounds in M&A and capital markets at major law firms: Kevin Henderson, Eric Pacifici , and Sam Rosati.

Research shows that nearly $7 billion in small and medium businesses (SMBs) currently held by Baby Boomers will be available for purchase by 2030. Contrary to past wealth transfers, a majority of these businesses will not be passed on to younger family members. Instead, they'll be bought by unrelated, third-party entrepreneurs – meaning that there will be a large influx of entrepreneurs seeking to buy small businesses, many for the first time. Filling a gap in the market, SMB Law Group will provide top-tier entrepreneurship-through-acquisition counsel to these prospective small business owners; combining the expertise of a major law firm with the high-touch customer support and affordability of a boutique firm.

"Small and medium-sized businesses are the backbone of our communities – they make up 99% of all of the businesses in this country. However, because M&A law has traditionally focused on massive corporations with millions of dollars to spend, those law firms don't have the expertise and bandwidth to serve SMB clients. That's where we come in," said Henderson.

"SMB Law Group is a firm comprised of experienced M&A lawyers who have dedicated themselves exclusively to small business M&A. That means we are in the perfect position to directly serve this undersupported, yet, rapidly growing population of small business owners and prospective buyers," said Rosati.

"Each of our founders has held roles at large, prestigious law firms, but ultimately decided we wanted to start a small business of our own. That means we intimately understand our clients' wants, needs, and priorities," said Pacifici. "We couldn't be more thrilled to be embarking on this new venture to support clients who share our values of entrepreneurship, family, and financial freedom."

SMB Law Group is a remotely-operated boutique law firm with a national scope. They focus on entrepreneurship-through-acquisition transactions, providing legal counsel, legal forms and documents, market and business expertise, and more. SMB Law Group also supports larger AmLaw 200 law firms to provide M&A counsel for their clients pursuing small business acquisitions for which those firms are too expensive to support. To learn more, visit the SMB Law Group website at: https://www.smblaw.group/

About SMB Law Group:

SMB Law Group is a boutique, remote-first law firm focusing on small and medium-sized business mergers and acquisitions for clients in all 50 U.S. states. Founded by three veteran lawyers with decades of combined experience in M&A and capital markets, SMB Law Group has the industry expertise of a major law firm, combined with the personalized touch and client support of your neighborhood small business. Champions of entrepreneurship, family, and financial freedom, the founders of SMB Law Group are dedicated to supporting the small business owners and small business buyers who form the backbone of our nation.

SOURCE SMB Law Group