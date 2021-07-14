Veteran Nets and Danske Bank Exec Appointed MyChargeBack VP of European Operations and Business Development

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyChargeBack, the leading dispute resolution firm for resolving complex card-not-present transaction disputes, which has solved thousands of payment related claims for consumers worldwide, has announced that Scandinavian payments industry veteran Judith Persson has been appointed Vice President of European Operations and Business Development.

Judith Dayan Persson, who formerly served as Senior Vice President of Nets and directed global fraud management at Danske Bank, has been appointed MyChargeBack’s Vice President of European Operations and Business Development.

Judith joins MyChargeBack from Nets, one of the top payment providers in Europe with more than 250 bank partners, where she served as senior vice president. In that position she played a key role in the firm's development of products designed to help issuers reduce losses due to fraud. Prior to Nets, she directed global fraud management at Danske Bank, one of the largest financial institutions in Scandinavia.

"Judith boasts an impressive background in chargebacks, dispute resolution, risk management, and fraud prevention," noted Michael B. Cohen, Vice President of Global Operations for MyChargeBack. "We have strategic objectives for both credit card issuers and cardholders in Europe and are confident in Judith's ability to achieve those goals," Cohen explained. "Judith's experience will be invaluable as MyChargeBack expands its footprint beyond the Nordic market into the rest of Europe."

"I chose MyChargeBack as my logical next step because it has distinguished itself as a trailblazer in modernising the payments industry," Judith stated. "While Scandinavia leads in technology for financial institutions, there is a deep gap in the marketplace for digital solutions that replace manually-intensive and, therefore, expensive dispute resolution processing," she continued. "In my previous roles, I came to recognize the unique value MyChargeBack adds as a consultant to banks and consumers alike," she stressed. "The digital solutions it has developed and introduced significantly improve communication between banks and cardholders who seek to validate their dispute rights."

A chargeback is the retroactive cancellation of a purchase made using a credit or debit card. According to a study by the Aite Group, chargebacks will grow to $35 billion in 2021, up from $23 billion in 2018. By leveraging its dispute resolution expertise and proprietary technologies, MyChargeBack is able to bridge the gap between banks and consumers and create a means for banks to increase efficiencies while lowering costs.

