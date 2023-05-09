Veteran New Jersey Labor Attorney Reunites with Former Partners

Andrew Brown Joins Scarinci's Public Law Practice Reuniting with Several Former Colleagues

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarinci Hollenbeck continues to add depth to its Public Law Practice with the addition of Andrew Brown as Partner. Mr. Brown brings decades of labor and employment experience, serving clients in both the public and private sectors. This addition reunites Mr. Brown with former colleagues Nathanya G. Simon, John G. Geppert and David L. Blank, a team that has been recognized as leaders in New Jersey education law.

"We are thrilled to add an attorney of Andy's caliber to our group," said John G. Geppert, Partner and Chair of the firm's Public Law section. "His extensive knowledge and experience will add depth to our already robust practice."

In his three decades of practice, Mr. Brown has solidified his reputation as a skilled negotiator. His track record of success includes negotiating hundreds of collective bargaining agreements for union employees of all types and bargaining units of up to 2,000 members. Mr. Brown regularly advises on a wide range of labor relations issues, including disciplinary matters, performance improvement plans, disability and accommodation requests, grievances, arbitrations, unfair practice proceedings, and union organizing. He has represented clients before the National Labor Relations Board, the Public Employment Relations Commission, the New Jersey Division on Civil Rights, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and the Office of Administrative Law.

In addition to his labor relations experience, Mr. Brown serves as general counsel for New Jersey boards of education. In this role, Mr. Brown provides guidance on the day-to-day operations of school districts, provides legal advice in school board meetings, and represents school districts in administrative hearings and other legal proceedings. Mr. Brown is also active in New Jersey's education law community. He serves as a panelist and instructor at the New Jersey School Board Association's Annual Workshop and at various country meetings throughout the year. The New Jersey Association of School Administrators also frequently asks him to speak on labor relations and human resources matters.

About Scarinci Hollenbeck's Public Law Practice

Scarinci Hollenbeck is the preeminent firm in New Jersey for public law. Our approach to public law, together with our diversity of experience, allows us to provide our clients with comprehensive and cost-effective services across several disciplines of public sector law. Over the years, the firm has had the opportunity to work with some of the largest municipalities and counties in the State, as well as school districts, numerous planning and zoning boards, economic development authorities, utility authorities, and other public entities at every level of municipal, county and state government.

About Scarinci Hollenbeck

With a growing practice of more than 60 experienced attorneys, Scarinci Hollenbeck is a regional alternative to a National 250 law firm. With offices in New Jersey, New York City, and the District of Columbia, we serve the niche practice areas most often required by institutions, corporations, entities, and the people who own and control them.

