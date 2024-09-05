Veteran NFL Kicker Brett Maher to Open Lincoln's First Mathnasium Center

Brett and Jenna Maher Bring Their Passion for Education to Home State, Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathnasium Learning Centers , an internationally known franchise with over 1,100 math-tutoring centers worldwide, is thrilled to announce its first location in Lincoln, Nebraska. The new center, located at 2901 Pine Lake Road, Suite E, is on track to open later this fall, and will be owned and operated by NFL veteran Brett Maher and his wife Jenna, who has a strong background in education.

Brett Maher, a five-year NFL kicker for the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, and Los Angeles Rams, transitions from the gridiron to the classroom with this new venture. The couple, originally from Kearney, Nebraska, has deep roots in education. Jenna is a former elementary school teacher who actively participates in her children's PTA and serves as the communications coordinator for the local elementary school. Brett's father is the Commissioner of Education for Nebraska, and his sister also works in the education field.

The Mahers were introduced to Mathnasium two years ago by a friend of Brett's who had prior experience with the brand. Having lived in Lincoln for over a decade with their three daughters, they recognized Mathnasium as a perfect fit for their backgrounds and community needs. With the vital support of their Center Director and former LPS teacher Taylor Kieser, the couple is excitedly preparing to open their center this fall.

"Opening this Mathnasium center in Lincoln is a thrilling new chapter for us. As someone who's experienced the dedication and discipline required in professional sports, I understand how important a solid foundation is for success, said Brett Maher. "I'm excited to bring that same level of commitment to helping local kids excel in math to prepare them for their future education and professional careers. It's a fantastic way for Jenna and I to give back to our community and support the future stars of Lincoln."

Mathnasium Learning Centers specializes in math-only tutoring and is committed to providing the world's best instruction. The goal: teach children math in a way that makes sense to them. For decades, the Mathnasium Method™ has transformed the way kids learn math — building students' understanding of math concepts through personalized instruction and a customized learning plan — all while producing tremendous results and helping students achieve their full potential in math and in life.

"With my background as a former elementary school teacher, where I developed a deep understanding of educational challenges and successes, this opportunity allows me to leverage the connections I've built with schools and educators to offer a valuable resource that fosters academic growth," said Jenna Maher. "We're passionate about giving back to our community, and opening this center will enable us to make a meaningful impact in Lincoln by helping students thrive and succeed."

The fast-growing brand has observed a substantial increase in student enrollments due to the ongoing rise in supplemental education, coinciding with a concerning drop in math scores since the pandemic. With recently released data from the Northwest Evaluation Association (NWEA) indicating that growth has slowed to levels below pre-pandemic rates, achievement gaps are not only widening but, in some cases, surpassing what was previously considered the lowest point.

"It's our goal to create a fun and positive culture for both our team and students," Brett added. "During my football career, I've had the privilege of working with teammates from diverse backgrounds, all united by a common goal. We aim to bring that same team spirit and collaborative mindset to our Mathnasium center, ensuring we support kids in their math journey with enthusiasm and unity."

Mathnasium has prime territories available and provides franchisees with comprehensive training and support, including an initial training program, ongoing training, a balanced approach between corporate and locally driven marketing to capture the addressable market, and access to proprietary software tools and resources.

"Launching the first Mathnasium in Lincoln is a major milestone in our national expansion," said Tyler Sgro, Chief Executive Officer of Mathnasium. "The involvement of NFL veteran Brett Maher and his wife Jenna as franchisees represents a remarkable opportunity for us. Their strong dedication to education and deep ties to Nebraska make them perfect ambassadors for our brand. We're eager to see how their leadership will drive a significant and positive impact in the Lincoln community."

For information about Mathnasium's franchise opportunities, visit — https://mathnasiumfranchise.com/ .

About Mathnasium

Mathnasium Learning Centers is North America's leading math-only supplemental education franchise. Since 2002, the Mathnasium Method™ — the result of decades of hands-on instruction and development — has been transforming the lives of children in grades K-12 by offering comprehensive assessments, fully individualized learning plans, and teaching true math comprehension. With more than 1,100 learning centers worldwide in 9 countries, Mathnasium has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's list of top 500 franchises 16 times since 2004. For more information about Mathnasium franchise opportunities, visit https://mathnasiumfranchise.com/ .

