Veteran physician executive Evan Raff, MD, MHA, joins Covera Health as Chief Clinical Officer to lead the clinical direction of its population health and early detection programs

Dual board-certified in radiology and clinical informatics, Raff brings deep clinical and population health experience from one of the nation's largest public health systems to guide the clinical work behind Covera's Protect programs, which use routine imaging to detect serious disease earlier across health plans and employers

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Covera Health, the platform for advancing radiology quality and diagnostic accuracy, today announced that Evan Raff, MD, MHA, has joined the company as Chief Clinical Officer. Dr. Raff will own the clinical direction of Covera's population health programs, the Protect portfolio that turns diagnostic quality into earlier detection of serious disease for health plans and employers nationwide.

Dr. Raff joins at a moment of rapid expansion at Covera. Covera supports millions of covered lives, partners with some of the largest employers and health plans in the country, and recently combined with Medmo to manage the radiology journey from the moment a study is ordered to the moment it drives the right care decision. As that platform scales, the clinical programs built on top of it, including early detection of cancer and cardiovascular disease, become the lever that translates diagnostic accuracy into better outcomes and lower cost. Dr. Raff will lead the clinical strategy behind these programs, ensuring Covera's platform reinforces sound clinical judgement and advances population health.

Few clinical leaders combine Dr. Raff's unique background. He is a board-certified radiologist and associate professor of radiology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, subspecialized in body and oncologic imaging, the discipline at the center of detecting and staging cancer. Dr. Raff is also board-certified in clinical informatics and holds a master's degree in health administration. For the past eight years he has led specialty care and advanced diagnostics strategy for the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services, one of the largest public health systems in the United States, spanning four academic medical centers and dozens of clinics serving more than 500,000 patients. At LA Health Services, Dr. Raff improved specialty care access to an industry leading 95% on-time scheduling, built EMR-embedded clinical care pathways including an award-winning cancer navigation program, and governed appropriate-use strategy for specialty care and high-cost diagnostics. That blend of cancer-imaging expertise, clinical informatics, and population health at scale is precisely what Covera's next phase requires.

"Evan is one of the few people in the country who has done all three of the things this role demands," said Ron Vianu, CEO and co-founder of Covera Health. "He reads the studies at the center of cancer care, so he understands diagnostic quality at the level of the image. He has built the informatics and care pathways that put insight in front of physicians at the point of decision. And he spent years leading specialty population health for one of the largest health systems in the country, so he knows what it takes to move quality across millions of lives, not one patient at a time. That is exactly the clinical judgment we want at the center of our programs."

As Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Raff will lead the clinical direction of Covera's population health programs, the Protect portfolio, which centers on detecting serious disease earlier so patients reach the right care sooner. That work spans both sides of the business. On the health plan side, it includes Protect Seniors, which surfaces clinically significant findings on imaging that seniors are already receiving. Among them is bone disease, common but underdiagnosed in older adults, where identifying fracture risk early can prevent the fracture that follows. A hip fracture carries a high risk of death within a year, and much of that harm is preventable when the risk is caught in time. On the employer side, it includes Protect Her, a women's health program focused primarily on early detection of breast cancer and cardiovascular disease, the conditions that most affect women's long-term health. Across both, the clinical goal is the same: find serious disease earlier, when it is more treatable and less costly to treat.

"What drew me to Covera is their understanding of the key gaps in care delivery and how to address them," said Dr. Raff. "Covera built the infrastructure to measure diagnostic quality and demonstrated that better imaging decisions change the course of care. The opportunity now is to build clinical programs on that foundation to address chronic disease earlier and get patients on the right care path sooner. From cancer and cardiovascular disease to bone health, Covera helps identify key clinical risks sooner, preventing downstream complications that change the course of patients' lives. I have spent my career doing that inside one health system at a time. Covera makes it possible to do it across the country at scale."

Dr. Raff joins an accomplished clinical leadership team built around three distinct mandates. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Herzog, former Director of Spinal Imaging at the Hospital for Special Surgery and a Fellow of the American College of Radiology, anchors Covera's clinical and quality methodology. Chief Health Strategy Officer Dr. Rich Brown, Emeritus Clinical Professor of Radiology at the University of Michigan and a Fellow of the American College of Radiology, leads provider strategy and the growth of Covera's national quality network. Dr. Raff, as Chief Clinical Officer, sets the clinical direction of the programs the platform supports. Together they define how diagnostic quality is measured, who delivers it, and what it does for patients.

About Covera Health

Covera Health is the platform for advancing radiology quality and diagnostic accuracy. Through its AI-powered quality platform, which connects payors, providers and employers, Covera deploys programs including a nationwide Radiology Centers of Excellence network as well as an AI-supported quality oversight program to reduce diagnostic errors, support early detection, improve patient outcomes, and lower the total cost of care. Since inception, Covera has demonstrated actuarially validated consistent downstream cost reductions across both commercial and government insured populations. Covera is an AHRQ-certified Patient Safety Organization and is trusted by some of the largest employers and health plans in the U.S. For more information, visit https://www.coverahealth.com/.

SOURCE Covera Health, Inc.