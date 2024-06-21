Veteran Sports Agent Chris Lemonis Joins Joe Poletto to Form Indie Pro Agency, Signs John Garcia + Jarret Whorff

The new independent agency offers unparalleled personal attention

NEW YORK, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Lemonis, a former professional baseball player turned elite sports agent, has joined recognized media executive, Joe Poletto, to form Indie Pro, a new and independent sports agency committed to maximizing players' personal and professional potential through unrivaled support and guidance.

Indie Pro's roster features several standouts across professional and amateur baseball, including their two newest rising stars, John Garcia and Jarret Whorff. With a focus on athletic and personal development, Indie Pro expects to continue signing and advising new, promising talent sourced from high-school, college, and overseas, as well as expand their professional minor and major league client roster.

"As an independent agency we're not bound by convention," says Joe Poletto, founder. "We don't work for anyone but our players, and that gives us the power to do whatever it takes to optimize their potential and move them forward in their careers, whether they're beginning their path into pro baseball or already lighting it up in the show."

Indie Pro prides itself on personalized strategies designed to help players advance their career both on and off the field. The agency not only provides hands-on support and guidance alongside a vast network of associates, but also delivers the personal intangibles that large agencies aren't equipped to provide.

"Baseball is a mental game—it requires a great deal of discipline and character in order to succeed," says Chris Lemonis, founder. "Anyone can negotiate a big contract for an established all-star. But we put the player first by giving them all of the tools, support, and attention they need to achieve their greatest potential on and off the field. Simply put—we're a players' agency, and we know exactly what our players need."

Indie Pro's latest signees, catcher, John Garcia (Houston Astros) and pitcher, Jarret Whorff (Minnesota Twins), are currently playing for minor league affiliates in Asheville and Cedar Rapids respectively.

"We're extremely excited about John and Jarret," says Poletto. "They showcase immense potential and dedication to the game, and Chris and I are committed to ensuring their careers are as successful as they can possibly imagine."

"Indie Pro's philosophy is simple—we put players first," says Lemonis. "And that means service, integrity, and personal relationships are at the forefront of our approach. No one can come close to us when it comes to player support and guidance—we're everything a player could want."

Follow Indie Pro on social media @indieproagency or visit indiepro.com to learn more about their roster and dive deeper into their unique approach to player management and representation.

About Joe Poletto

Joe Poletto is a media executive whose work has brought him to the forefront of the television, Internet, music, and entertainment industries. In 2005, Poletto founded Indie Global, a media, advertising, and technology company. In 2019, he founded Asterlight, an independent production company focused on developing nonfiction and scripted projects. Poletto is also the Founder and Chairman of NorCal Oaks, a charitable organization dedicated to developing young baseball and softball players.

About Chris Lemonis

As a 12-year professional baseball player and veteran agent and advisor, Chris Lemonis offers clients an elite, player-centric management experience. His vast network of contacts combined with his dedication to optimizing player potential has earned Chris a reputation as a trusted partner and colleague among athletes, coaches, teams, executives, and scouts worldwide. Equipped with a deep understanding of the mechanics of the industry combined with his ability to assist players personally, physically, and mentally, Chris continuously provides clients with expert guidance from draft day through retirement.

