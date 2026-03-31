Veteran Tech Executive Scott Van Vliet Joins Xoriant's Board

From scaling Microsoft Teams to hundreds of millions of users to building the platform powering Azure OpenAI, Scott Van Vliet brings cross-industry AI and engineering depth to Xoriant's Board as the company accelerates its Applied Intelligence vision.

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and MUMBAI, India, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoriant, a ChrysCapital owned global digital engineering and AI-native technology services firm, announced the appointment of Scott Van Vliet, Corporate Vice President at Microsoft, to its Board of Directors. Scott currently leads Azure OpenAI and AI Core Infrastructure at Microsoft, building and operating the model training and inferencing platform that powers Azure Foundry Models.

The appointment underscores Xoriant's commitment to embedding world-class AI and platform-engineering leadership at the highest levels of its governance, as the company scales its Applied Intelligence vision for global enterprises.

Scott brings more than two decades of experience scaling technology platforms serving hundreds of millions of users — spanning three defining waves of AI, from conversational to collaborative to agentic. At Microsoft, he led the engineering and product teams of nearly 1,500 people behind Microsoft Teams and Azure Communication Services, then drove AI-powered collaborative work management, and now oversees Azure OpenAI and AI Core Infrastructure. Previously, he served as SVP of Software Engineering at Relativity Space, building the company's Factory Operating System; as General Manager at Amazon; and as VP of Digital Play at Mattel.

Sanjay Jalona, Chairman of the Board, Xoriant & Operating Partner, ChrysCapital said, "Scott has lived at the intersection of deep AI engineering and large-scale technology services, with the credibility of building future-forward companies. His combination of platform depth, product intuition, and engineering leadership makes him an extraordinary addition to our Board. With his guidance, Xoriant is exceptionally well-positioned to transform how we build, deliver and help global enterprises navigate their AI transformation, turning applied intelligence to measurable impact."

Rohit Kedia, Chief Executive Officer, Xoriant said, "Enterprises are moving from AI experimentation to production-grade, agentic systems that must be reliable, scalable, and deeply integrated with operations. Scott has built the very infrastructure the world's largest companies rely on to deploy AI at scale. His guidance will sharpen our Applied Intelligence capabilities, accelerate our ORIAN AI Studio for agentic AI, and reinforce our mission to become the most transformative AI-native digital engineering firm globally."

Commenting on his appointment, Scott Van Vliet, said, "What excites me about Xoriant is the rare combination of deep engineering DNA, a clear Applied Intelligence vision, and the agility to move faster than companies many times its size. The next frontier of enterprise AI isn't just about embedding intelligence into how businesses operate, decide, and compete. I look forward to working with the Board and Xoriant's talented XFactors to realize this opportunity."

Xoriant's ORIAN AI Studio for agentic AI is delivering measurable business outcomes at scale. Early client results include reducing document processing time from hours to minutes, improving throughput by 80% with 97% accuracy. On the software development front, ORIAN AI Studio has helped compress software development lifecycle timelines from quarters to under a month, reducing overall effort by approximately 50%, enabling teams to move faster without compromising quality. The company's recent addition of TestDevLab has further strengthened its position in AI-driven quality engineering, adding capabilities in model validation, fairness testing, and safety evaluations for AI systems.

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SOURCE Xoriant