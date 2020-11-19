Veteran Technology Entrepreneur Jason Bennick Joins GA Telesis as President of its Digital Innovation Group

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, LLC, ("GAT"), the leading integrated solutions provider for the commercial aviation sector, announced that technology entrepreneur, Jason Bennick, has joined GAT as President of its Digital Innovation Group. Bennick will oversee this new group and lead the Company's digital innovation strategies. This will include assuming leadership of a new blockchain-supported FinTech company, BlockIt™.

Prior to joining GA Telesis, Bennick brings a 25-year career in building technology and operations solutions, platforms, and Software as a Service ("SaaS") companies, most recently co-founding digital product agency, Product Lab LLC, based in New York. As Senior Managing Partner, his primary focus was to develop strategic business solution architecture for enterprise customers in North America while managing overall P&L, resource development, client procurement, and acquiring strategic partnerships for emerging technologies.

Jason is a Certified Blockchain Expert, former Hyperledger Forum Speaker, and presented at the 2018 Hyperledger Global Forum, a blockchain and decentralized ledger technology solution and strategy to track and trace the lifecycle of automotive vehicles from a VIN scan. He has been innovating enterprise blockchain strategies since 2016, including a mobile vehicle subscription service on blockchain, securitized automotive floor plan lending in a token economy, and a privacy-compliant automated lead management system using decentralized identity.

His prior experience includes building and managing $50 million in film, video, and broadcast facilities, teams, and projects globally, and building technology operations into a $100 million SaaS company with double-digit yearly growth from 2008-2014, winning #79 on Inc. 500 in 2011.

"Jason is a strategic, innovative thinker with grounded startup experience and passionate leadership in the technology sector," said Abdol Moabery, President & CEO of GA Telesis . "He's a solid addition to our executive team, and I'm looking forward to working with him and launching our strategies to become a market leader in digital technology innovation."

"The world is experiencing digital transformation at a pace never before imagined. Planning and executing on innovative solutions using emerging technologies is foundational to leading the charge in global business transformation. This is an incredible opportunity, and I am truly excited to lead this journey with such a remarkable team," said Bennick.

The Digital Innovation Group ("DIG") was formed in 2018 as a "vision division" by GA Telesis Founder and CEO Abdol Moabery. Seeing the world shifting to digital-driven business models and emerging technologies paving the future for finance, DIG is intended to not only secure the digital future of GA Telesis but become a leader in pioneering high-value technology solutions that help shape the future of business for the 21st century.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis is the leading provider of integrated services in the commercial aviation industry. Through the GA Telesis Ecosystem™, the Company is distinctly positioned, across six continents, to leverage its resources to create innovative solutions for its customers. Consisting of global operations encompassing leasing/financing, component solutions, and MRO Services business units for landing gear, component/composite, and turbine engine repair, as well as digital solutions, the GA Telesis Ecosystem™ provides an unparalleled resource to airlines. The Company's core business is its mission to ensure "Customer Success" which is built from a reputation for unsurpassed excellence and integrity.

