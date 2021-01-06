Veteran Trial Lawyer Tim Newsom Joins the Law Offices of Frank L. Branson

DALLAS, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran Texas trial lawyer Tim Newsom has joined the Law Offices of Frank L. Branson, where he will be a key contributor to the firm's personal injury and business litigation team.

Mr. Newsom has nearly 30 years of experience handling a range of high-stakes litigation. His track record includes catastrophic personal injury lawsuits related to trucking and other transportation accidents, defective products, industrial accidents and dangerous worksites. His business litigation experience includes claims involving contract disputes, the Deceptive Trade Practices Act (DTPA), and the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), among many others. Mr. Newsom's work on behalf of clients has resulted in record verdicts and significant settlements on behalf of plaintiffs and defendants.

Outside the courtroom, Mr. Newsom is involved in leadership roles in community and legal professional organizations and is a frequent speaker and writer on legal issues and the civil justice system. He serves on the executive committee for TEX-ABOTA, the regional organization of the American Board of Trial Advocates, and is past president of the Amarillo Area Bar Association.

Mr. Newsom is joining the Branson team after years at Young & Newsom, P.C., in Amarillo. He has earned repeat Texas Super Lawyers recognition since 2005. In addition, he is among a select group of Texas lawyers who have earned board certification in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and in Civil Trial Law by the National Board of Trial Advocacy.

The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson represents clients in cases involving complex product liability, catastrophic injury, commercial air crashes, professional negligence, and business torts. To learn more about the firm, visit http://www.flbranson.com.

Media Contact :

Robert Tharp

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Law Offices of Frank L. Branson

Related Links

https://www.flbranson.com

