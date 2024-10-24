Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough will speak at a National Press Club Headliners Breakfast on Tuesday, October 29

News provided by

National Press Club

Oct 24, 2024, 13:29 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, McDonough will deliver an update on the state of America's veterans and their families.

Register for the event here: https://www.press.org/events/npc-headliners-veterans-affairs-secretary-denis-mcdonough

McDonough was sworn in as the 11th Secretary of Veterans Affairs on February 9, 2021, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and has worked to reduce homelessness and enhance medical care for America's veterans.  During his confirmation hearing, Secretary McDonough testified to Congress, "I will work tirelessly to build and restore VA's trust as the premier agency for ensuring the well-being of America's Veterans. After all, there is no more sacred obligation nor noble undertaking than to uphold our promises to our Veterans, whether they came home decades ago or days ago."

Breakfast begins at 9:30 a.m. Remarks begin at 10 a.m. followed by a question-and-answer session ending at 11 a.m. National Press Club members may purchase up to two tickets for the discounted $20 member rate. Non-member tickets cost $30. To reserve a table and for all ticketing-related questions, please email [email protected]. All guest information must be confirmed 72 hours before the start of the event. Tickets must be paid for at the time of purchase.

To submit a question in advance for the speaker, put VETERANS in the subject line and email it to [email protected]. The deadline for submitting questions in advance is 10 a.m. on the day of the luncheon.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C. 

PRESS CONTACT: Cecily Scott Martin for the National Press Club; [email protected]; (202) 662-7525 

SOURCE National Press Club

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Press Club Statement On Sentencing in Jeff German Murder Case

Press Club Statement On Sentencing in Jeff German Murder Case

Following is a statement by Emily Wilkins, president of the National Press Club on the sentencing of Robert Telles for the murder of journalist Jeff...
Press Club Statement on Death of Ukranian Journalist Victoria Roshchyna

Press Club Statement on Death of Ukranian Journalist Victoria Roshchyna

Following is a statement from Emily Wilkins, president of the National Press Club, on the reported death of Ukranian journalist Victoria Roshchyna,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Veterans

Veterans

News Releases in Similar Topics