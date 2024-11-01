VETERANS AND PROFESSIONAL SPORTS UNITE TO STRENGTHEN AMERICAN ELECTIONS

Vet The Vote Partners with NBA, NFL, and NASCAR to Recruit Over 163,000 Poll Workers

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking collaboration between three of America's most beloved professional sports leagues and the veteran and military family (VMF) community, Vet The Vote's 2024 initiative has successfully recruited more than 163,000 VMF to serve as poll workers, proving that service to country continues long after hanging up the uniform.

The partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), National Football League (NFL) , and NASCAR leveraged the unifying power of sports to mobilize veterans for this crucial civic duty. These sports organizations, collectively representing the diverse tableau of American culture, are united in supporting and strengthening our election process through continued service.

"The same spirit of teamwork that drives success in sports and military service is essential to our election system," said Anil Nathan, Vet the Vote Co-Founder. "Our veterans understand the importance of working together toward a common goal, and alongside these major sports leagues, we've created a powerful force for protecting and supporting our electoral process."

The initiative highlighted how the collaborative nature of sports mirrors both military service and election administration:

Teams working together toward a common objective

Dedication to rules and fair play

Commitment to excellence under pressure

Service to community and country

This groundbreaking partnership demonstrated that when we join forces, we can achieve remarkable results. VMF across the country stepped forward to serve their communities in a new capacity, bringing their unique skills and dedication to polling locations nationwide.

"Sports have the capacity to unite our communities around the issues that bring us together," said NBA President of Social Responsibility and Player Programs, Kathy Behrens. "We are proud to partner with Vet the Vote to harness that impact, empowering those who have served and strengthening our democracy."

"Sports have a unique ability to bring people together and serve as a unifying force in communities across our country," said NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility, Anna Isaacson. "The NFL is proud to leverage our platform to support our partners Vet the Vote in recruiting more than 163,000 essential poll workers, helping facilitate our country's democratic process."

"NASCAR has a long legacy of support and appreciation for our military community, so we are deeply grateful for these veterans and military families who have once again stepped up to answer their nation's call in this critical capacity," said Eric Nyquist, Chief Impact Officer, NASCAR. "This election cycle, the need for veteran assistance at the polls is clear, so we are proud to join with other national leaders in sports to help fill this gap."

The success of this collaboration showcases how sports can bridge divides and unite Americans in support of our shared civic values. These 163,000+ election worker recruits are ready to be called upon in four out of five counties across America, ensuring at least one-in-five poll workers will be a veteran or military family member.

For more information about Vet The Vote and opportunities to serve as a poll worker, visit vetthe.vote.

About Vet the Vote

Vet the Vote is a veteran and military family led non-profit, non-partisan coalition of 40 veteran and civic organizations dedicated to recruiting the next generation of American election poll workers. Find out more at www.VetThe.Vote and [email protected] .

Press Contact: Chris Maloney, [email protected]

SOURCE Vet the Vote