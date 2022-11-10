Veterans Day Ceremony to Honor and Give Back to Our Nation's Veterans: Kubota Awards Equipment to Five New Farmer Veteran Coalition Members

Willie Robertson and Kubota Team Up to Give Back in Special Veterans Day Ceremony

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of those who served, Kubota Tractor Corporation today announced five new farmer veteran recipients of new Kubota equipment through its 2022 "Geared to Give" program in partnership with the Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC). Every year, one veteran from each of Kubota's five operating divisions is selected to receive new Kubota equipment through the "Geared to Give" program, with awarded equipment ranging in horsepower across agriculture tractors, utility and compact tractors, and utility vehicles. In addition to receiving the keys to their new equipment, each recipient is being honored with a special ceremony to recognize their military service and their continued service to their communities through farming, including today's ceremony for U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force veteran Robert Bartleson who was handed the keys to his new MX Series utility tractor with TV personality and outdoorsman Willie Robertson at the Duck Commander Warehouse in West Monroe, Louisiana.

"At Kubota, we believe in giving back to those who served and the Geared to Give program is about providing critical support to veterans as they return home from serving our country to begin careers in farming," said Alex Woods, Kubota senior vice president of sales operations, supply chain and parts and a veteran of the Army National Guard. "Veterans play an important role in advancing American agriculture and strengthening our rural communities, and we are honored to help empower these men and women with the equipment they need to achieve their dreams."

Since the "Geared to Give" program was established in 2015, Kubota has provided $800,000 to the Farmer Veteran Coalition in the form of organizational support, grants to veterans and 36 pieces of donated Kubota equipment to help them take their farming operations to the next level. Additionally, Kubota offers exclusive discounts to members of the Farmer Veteran Coalition with instant customer rebates for purchasing select Kubota equipment at all 1,100 authorized-Kubota dealerships nationwide.

The 2022 "Geared to Give" program received more than 400 applications through FVC's Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund, and in the end, one recipient was selected by and for each of Kubota's five operating divisions across the U.S. This year's recipients are:

Western Division: Brian Gorman served more than nine years in the U.S. Army which included a deployment to Afghanistan where he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. Brian and his wife, Karla, own and operate Blarney Heights Farm, a 200-acre grass-fed, grass-finished Dexter cattle operation in Trego, Montana . Kubota is awarding Brian a one-year lease on an M7 Series ag tractor with loader which he will use to feed his cattle and horses, move equipment and supplies, and conduct ranch improvements. Brian, who is supported by Kubota dealer Johnson Distributing in Great Falls, Montana , was honored in a special ceremony during Kubota's annual dealer meeting in October in Grapevine, Texas .

"The Geared to Give program is one of my favorite times of the year when we get to call each of these veterans on the phone and hear their reaction when they find out they're being awarded new Kubota equipment," said Jeanette Lombardo, executive director of FVC. "These veterans have given so much for our country and the Geared to Give program truly impacts their lives by giving them much needed equipment and a well-deserved boost to their farming operations."

Each year, farmer veterans can apply to the FVC Fellowship Fund to be considered for donated Kubota equipment through the "Geared to Give" program. For more information on FVC's 2023 application process, visit Farmvetco.org. For more information on the "Geared to Give" program, visit Kubota Cares.

About Kubota Tractor Corporation

Kubota Tractor Corporation, Grapevine, Texas, is the U.S. marketer and distributor of Kubota-engineered and manufactured machinery and equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 200 Gross hp, performance-matched implements, hay tools, compact construction equipment, consumer lawn and garden equipment, commercial turf products and utility vehicles. For product literature or dealer locations, contact: Kubota Tractor Corporation, 1000 Kubota Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051, (888) 4-KUBOTA [(888) 458-2682], Ext. 900, or visit KubotaUSA.com.

About Farmer Veteran Coalition

Based in Woodland, Calif., Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC) mission is mobilizing veterans to feed America. FVC works to develop a new generation of farmers and food leaders and expand viable employment and career opportunities through the collaboration of the farming and military communities. Through mentorship, peer support and career counseling, FVC supports veterans returning to or beginning careers in the food and farming industry. For more information, visit farmvetco.org.

